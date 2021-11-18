NL MVP Stats

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2021 Harper, 1b, Atl 488 101 151 35 84 .309 2020 Freeman, 1b,…

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2021 Harper, 1b, Atl 488 101 151 35 84 .309 2020 Freeman, 1b, Atl 214 51 73 13 53 .341 2019 Bellinger, of, LA 558 121 170 47 115 .305 2018 Yelich, of, Mil 574 118 187 36 110 .326 2017 Stanton, of, Mia 597 123 168 59 132 .281 2016 Bryant, 3b, Chi 603 121 176 39 102 .292 2015 Harper, of, Was 521 118 172 42 99 .330 2013 McCutchen, of, Pit 583 97 185 21 84 .317 2012 Posey, c, SF 530 78 178 24 103 .336 2011 Braun, of, Mil 563 109 187 33 111 .332 2010 Votto, 1b, Cin 547 106 177 37 113 .324 2009 Pujols, 1b, StL 568 124 186 47 135 .327 2008 Pujols, 1b, StL 524 100 187 37 116 .357 2007 Rollins, ss, Phi 716 139 212 30 94 .296 2006 Howard, 1b, Phi 581 104 182 58 149 .313 2005 Pujols, of, StL 591 129 195 41 117 .330 2004 Bonds, of, SF 373 129 135 45 101 .362 2003 Bonds, of, SF 390 111 133 45 90 .341 2002 Bonds, of, SF 403 117 149 46 110 .370 2001 Bonds, of, SF 476 129 156 73 137 .328 2000 Kent, 2b, SF 587 114 196 33 125 .334 1999 Jones, 3b, Atl 567 116 181 45 110 .319 1998 Sosa, of, Chi 643 134 198 66 158 .308 1997 Walker, of, Col 568 143 208 49 130 .366 1996 Caminiti, 3b, SD 546 109 178 40 130 .326 1995 Larkin, ss, Cin 496 98 158 15 66 .319 1994 Bagwell, 1b, Hou 400 104 147 39 116 .368 1993 Bonds, of, SF 539 129 181 46 123 .336 1992 Bonds, of, Pit 473 109 147 34 103 .311 1991 Pendleton, 3b, Atl 586 94 187 22 86 .319 1990 Bonds, of, Pit 519 104 156 33 114 .301 1989 Mitchell, of, SF 543 100 158 47 125 .291 1988 Gibson, of, LA 542 106 157 25 76 .290 1987 Dawson, of, Chi 621 90 178 49 137 .287 1986 Schmidt, 3b, Phi 552 97 160 37 119 .290 1985 McGee, of, StL 612 114 216 10 82 .353 1984 Sandberg, 2b, Chi 636 114 200 19 84 .314 1983 Murphy, of, Atl 589 131 178 36 121 .302 1982 Murphy, of, Atl 598 113 168 36 109 .281 1981 Schmidt, 3b, Phi 354 78 112 31 91 .316 1980 Schmidt, 3b, Phi 548 104 157 48 121 .286 1979 Hernandez, 1b, StL 610 116 210 11 105 .344 1979 Stargell, 1b, Pit 424 60 119 32 82 .281 1978 Parker, of, Pit 581 102 194 30 117 .334 1977 Foster, of, Cin 615 124 197 52 149 .320 1976 Morgan, 2b, Cin 472 113 151 27 111 .320 1975 Morgan, 2b, Cin 498 107 163 17 94 .327 1974 Garvey, 1b, LA 642 95 200 21 111 .312 1973 Rose, of, Cin 680 115 230 5 64 .338 1972 Bench, c, Cin 538 87 145 40 125 .270 1971 Torre, 3b, StL 634 97 230 24 137 .363 1970 Bench, c, Cin 605 97 177 45 148 .293 1969 McCovey, 1b, SF 491 101 157 45 126 .320 1967 Cepeda, 1b, StL 563 91 183 25 111 .325 1966 Clemente, of, Pit 638 105 202 29 119 .317 1965 Mays, of, SF 558 118 177 52 112 .317 1964 K.Boyer, 3b, StL 628 100 185 24 119 .295 1962 Wills, ss, LA 695 130 208 6 48 .299 1961 F.Robinson, of, Cin 545 117 176 37 124 .323 1960 Groat, ss, Pit 573 85 186 2 50 .325 1959 Banks, ss, Chi 589 97 179 45 143 .304 1958 Banks, ss, Chi 617 119 193 47 129 .313 1957 Aaron, of, Mil 615 118 198 44 132 .322 1955 Campanella, c, Bkn 446 81 142 32 107 .318 1954 Mays, of, NY 565 119 195 41 110 .345 1953 Campanella, c, Bkn 519 103 162 41 142 .312 1952 Sauer, of, Chi 567 89 153 37 121 .270 1951 Campanella, c, Bkn 505 90 164 33 108 .325 1949 J.Robinson, 2b, Bkn 593 122 203 16 124 .342 1948 Musial, of, StL 611 135 230 39 131 .376 1947 Elliott, 3b, Bos 555 93 176 22 113 .317 1946 Musial, 1b, StL 624 124 228 16 103 .365 1945 Cavarretta, 1b, Chi 498 94 177 6 97 .355 1944 Marion, ss, StL 506 50 135 6 63 .267 1943 Musial, of, StL 617 108 220 13 81 .357 1941 Camilli, 1b, Bkn 529 92 151 34 120 .285 1940 McCormick, 1b, Cin 618 93 191 19 127 .309 1938 Lombardi, c, Cin 489 60 167 19 95 .342 1937 Medwick, of, StL 633 111 237 31 154 .374 1935 Hartnett, c, Chi 413 67 142 13 91 .344 1932 Klein, of, Phi 650 152 226 38 137 .348 1931 Frisch, 2b, StL 518 96 161 4 82 .311

Pitchers IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2014 Kershaw, LA 198.1 21-3 31 239 0 1.77 1968 Gibson, StL 304.2 22-9 62 268 0 1.12 1963 Koufax, LA 311 25-5 58 306 0 1.88 1956 Newcombe, Bkn 268 27-7 46 139 0 3.06 1950 Konstanty, Phi 152 16-7 50 56 22 2.66 1942 Cooper, StL 278.2 22-7 68 152 0 1.78 1939 Walters, Cin 319 27-11 109 137 0 2.29 1936 Hubbell, NY 304 26-6 57 123 3 2.31 1934 Dean, StL 311.2 30-7 75 195 7 2.66 1933 Hubbell, NY 308.2 23-12 47 156 5 1.66

NOTE: 1979 there were co-winners of the MVP award.

