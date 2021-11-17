NL Cy Young Award Winners-Stats

|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|SV
|ERA
|2021 Burnes, Mil
|167
|11-5
|34
|234
|0
|2.43
|2020 Bauer, Cin
|73
|5-4
|17
|100
|0
|1.73
|2019 deGrom, NY
|204
|11-8
|44
|255
|0
|2.43
|2018 deGrom, NY
|217
|10-9
|46
|269
|0
|1.70
|2017 Scherzer, Was
|200.2
|16-6
|55
|268
|0
|2.51
|2016 Scherzer, Was
|228.1
|20-7
|56
|284
|0
|2.96
|2015 Arrieta, Chi
|229
|22-6
|48
|236
|0
|1.77
|2014 Kershaw, LA
|198.1
|21-3
|31
|239
|0
|1.77
|2013 Kershaw, LA
|236
|16-9
|52
|232
|0
|1.83
|2012 Dickey, NY
|233.2
|20-6
|54
|230
|0
|2.73
|2011 Kershaw, LA
|233.1
|21-5
|54
|248
|0
|2.28
|2010 Halladay, Phi
|250.2
|21-10
|30
|219
|0
|2.44
|2009 Lincecum, SF
|225.1
|15-7
|68
|261
|0
|2.48
|2008 Lincecum, SF
|227
|18-5
|84
|265
|0
|2.62
|2007 Peavy, SD
|223.1
|19-6
|68
|240
|0
|2.54
|2006 Webb, Ari
|235
|16-8
|50
|178
|0
|3.10
|2005 Carpenter, StL
|241.2
|21-5
|51
|213
|0
|2.83
|2004 Clemens, Hou
|214.1
|18-4
|79
|218
|0
|2.98
|2003 Gagne, LA
|82.1
|2-3
|20
|137
|55
|1.20
|2002 Johnson, Ari
|260
|24-5
|71
|334
|0
|2.32
|2001 Johnson, Ari
|249.2
|21-6
|71
|372
|0
|2.49
|2000 Johnson, Ari
|248.2
|19-7
|76
|347
|0
|2.64
|1999 Johnson, Ari
|271.2
|17-9
|70
|364
|0
|2.48
|1998 Glavine, Atl
|229.1
|20-6
|74
|157
|0
|2.47
|1997 Martinez, Mon
|241.1
|17-8
|67
|305
|0
|1.90
|1996 Smoltz, Atl
|253.2
|24-8
|55
|276
|0
|2.94
|1995 Maddux, Atl
|209.2
|19-2
|23
|181
|0
|1.63
|1994 Maddux, Atl
|202
|16-6
|31
|156
|0
|1.56
|1993 Maddux, Atl
|267
|20-10
|52
|197
|0
|2.36
|1992 Maddux, Chi
|268
|20-11
|70
|199
|0
|2.18
|1991 Glavine, Atl
|246.2
|20-11
|69
|192
|0
|2.55
|1990 Drabek, Pit
|231.1
|22-6
|56
|131
|0
|2.76
|1989 Davis, SD
|92.2
|4-3
|31
|92
|44
|1.85
|1988 Hershiser, LA
|267
|23-8
|73
|178
|1
|2.26
|1987 Bedrosian, Phi
|89
|5-3
|28
|74
|40
|2.83
|1986 Scott, Hou
|275.1
|18-10
|72
|306
|0
|2.22
|1985 Gooden, NY
|276.2
|24-4
|69
|268
|0
|1.53
|1984 Sutcliffe,Cle-Ch
|244.2
|20-6
|85
|213
|0
|3.64
|1983 Denny, Phi
|242.2
|19-6
|53
|139
|0
|2.37
|1982 Carlton, Phi
|295.2
|23-11
|86
|286
|0
|3.10
|1981 Valenzuela, LA
|192
|13-7
|61
|180
|0
|2.48
|1980 Carlton, Phi
|304
|24-9
|90
|286
|0
|2.34
|1979 Sutter, Chi
|101
|6-6
|32
|110
|37
|2.23
|1978 G.Perry, SD
|261
|21-6
|66
|154
|0
|2.72
|1977 Carlton, Phi
|283
|23-10
|89
|189
|0
|2.64
|1976 Jones, SD
|315.1
|22-14
|50
|93
|0
|2.74
|1975 Seaver, NY
|280
|22-9
|88
|243
|0
|2.38
|1974 Marshall, LA
|208
|15-12
|56
|143
|21
|2.42
|1973 Seaver, NY
|290
|19-10
|64
|251
|0
|2.08
|1972 Carlton, Phi
|346.1
|27-10
|87
|310
|0
|1.97
|1971 Jenkins, Chi
|325
|24-13
|37
|263
|0
|2.77
|1970 Gibson, StL
|294
|23-7
|88
|274
|0
|3.12
|1969 Seaver, NY
|273.1
|25-7
|82
|208
|0
|2.21
|1968 Gibson, StL
|304.2
|22-9
|62
|268
|0
|1.12
|1967 McCormick, SF
|262.1
|22-10
|81
|150
|0
|2.85
|1966 Koufax, LA
|323
|27-9
|77
|317
|0
|1.73
|1965 Koufax, LA
|335.2
|26-8
|71
|382
|2
|2.04
|1963 Koufax, LA
|311
|25-5
|58
|306
|0
|1.88
|1962 Drysdale, LA
|314.1
|25-9
|78
|232
|1
|2.83
|1960 Law, Pit
|271.2
|20-9
|40
|120
|0
|3.08
|1957 Spahn, Mil
|271
|21-11
|78
|111
|3
|2.69
|1956 Newcombe, Bkn
|268
|27-7
|46
|139
|0
|3.06
NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.
