NL Cy Young Award Winners-Stats

IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2021 Burnes, Mil 167 11-5 34 234 0 2.43 2020 Bauer, Cin 73 5-4…

IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2021 Burnes, Mil 167 11-5 34 234 0 2.43 2020 Bauer, Cin 73 5-4 17 100 0 1.73 2019 deGrom, NY 204 11-8 44 255 0 2.43 2018 deGrom, NY 217 10-9 46 269 0 1.70 2017 Scherzer, Was 200.2 16-6 55 268 0 2.51 2016 Scherzer, Was 228.1 20-7 56 284 0 2.96 2015 Arrieta, Chi 229 22-6 48 236 0 1.77 2014 Kershaw, LA 198.1 21-3 31 239 0 1.77 2013 Kershaw, LA 236 16-9 52 232 0 1.83 2012 Dickey, NY 233.2 20-6 54 230 0 2.73 2011 Kershaw, LA 233.1 21-5 54 248 0 2.28 2010 Halladay, Phi 250.2 21-10 30 219 0 2.44 2009 Lincecum, SF 225.1 15-7 68 261 0 2.48 2008 Lincecum, SF 227 18-5 84 265 0 2.62 2007 Peavy, SD 223.1 19-6 68 240 0 2.54 2006 Webb, Ari 235 16-8 50 178 0 3.10 2005 Carpenter, StL 241.2 21-5 51 213 0 2.83 2004 Clemens, Hou 214.1 18-4 79 218 0 2.98 2003 Gagne, LA 82.1 2-3 20 137 55 1.20 2002 Johnson, Ari 260 24-5 71 334 0 2.32 2001 Johnson, Ari 249.2 21-6 71 372 0 2.49 2000 Johnson, Ari 248.2 19-7 76 347 0 2.64 1999 Johnson, Ari 271.2 17-9 70 364 0 2.48 1998 Glavine, Atl 229.1 20-6 74 157 0 2.47 1997 Martinez, Mon 241.1 17-8 67 305 0 1.90 1996 Smoltz, Atl 253.2 24-8 55 276 0 2.94 1995 Maddux, Atl 209.2 19-2 23 181 0 1.63 1994 Maddux, Atl 202 16-6 31 156 0 1.56 1993 Maddux, Atl 267 20-10 52 197 0 2.36 1992 Maddux, Chi 268 20-11 70 199 0 2.18 1991 Glavine, Atl 246.2 20-11 69 192 0 2.55 1990 Drabek, Pit 231.1 22-6 56 131 0 2.76 1989 Davis, SD 92.2 4-3 31 92 44 1.85 1988 Hershiser, LA 267 23-8 73 178 1 2.26 1987 Bedrosian, Phi 89 5-3 28 74 40 2.83 1986 Scott, Hou 275.1 18-10 72 306 0 2.22 1985 Gooden, NY 276.2 24-4 69 268 0 1.53 1984 Sutcliffe,Cle-Ch 244.2 20-6 85 213 0 3.64 1983 Denny, Phi 242.2 19-6 53 139 0 2.37 1982 Carlton, Phi 295.2 23-11 86 286 0 3.10 1981 Valenzuela, LA 192 13-7 61 180 0 2.48 1980 Carlton, Phi 304 24-9 90 286 0 2.34 1979 Sutter, Chi 101 6-6 32 110 37 2.23 1978 G.Perry, SD 261 21-6 66 154 0 2.72 1977 Carlton, Phi 283 23-10 89 189 0 2.64 1976 Jones, SD 315.1 22-14 50 93 0 2.74 1975 Seaver, NY 280 22-9 88 243 0 2.38 1974 Marshall, LA 208 15-12 56 143 21 2.42 1973 Seaver, NY 290 19-10 64 251 0 2.08 1972 Carlton, Phi 346.1 27-10 87 310 0 1.97 1971 Jenkins, Chi 325 24-13 37 263 0 2.77 1970 Gibson, StL 294 23-7 88 274 0 3.12 1969 Seaver, NY 273.1 25-7 82 208 0 2.21 1968 Gibson, StL 304.2 22-9 62 268 0 1.12 1967 McCormick, SF 262.1 22-10 81 150 0 2.85 1966 Koufax, LA 323 27-9 77 317 0 1.73 1965 Koufax, LA 335.2 26-8 71 382 2 2.04 1963 Koufax, LA 311 25-5 58 306 0 1.88 1962 Drysdale, LA 314.1 25-9 78 232 1 2.83 1960 Law, Pit 271.2 20-9 40 120 0 3.08 1957 Spahn, Mil 271 21-11 78 111 3 2.69 1956 Newcombe, Bkn 268 27-7 46 139 0 3.06

NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.