New York City Marathon Results

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 12:52 PM

Sunday
At New York
Men

1. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:08:22.

2. Mohamed El Aaraby, Morocco, 2:09:06.

3. Eyob Faniel, Italy, 2:09:52.

4. Elkanah Kibet, United States, 2:11:15.

5. Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands, 2:11:39.

6. Kenenisa Bekele, Ethiopia, 2:12:52.

7. Ben True, United States, 2:12:53.

8. Nathan Martin, United States, 2:12:57.

9. Kibiwott Kandie, Kenya, 2:13:43.

10. Jared Ward, United States, 2:14:06.

Women

1. Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya, 2:22:39.

2. Viola Cheptoo, Kenya, 2:22:44.

3. Ababel Yeshaneh, Ethiopia, 2:22:52.

4. Molly Seidel, United States, 2:24:42.

5. Helalia Johannes, Namibia, 2:26:09.

6. Kellyn Taylor, United States, 2:26:10.

7. Annie Frisbie, United States, 2:26:18.

8. Laura Thweatt, United States, 2:27:00.

9. Grace Kahura, Kenya, 2:30:32.

10. Stephanie Bruce, United States, 2:31:06.

Wheelchair
Men

1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:31:24.

2. David Weir, Britain, 1:38:01.

3. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:38:22.

4. Josh Cassidy, Canada, 1:40:38.

5. Ernst van Dyk, South Africa, 1:41:51.

Women

1. Madison de Rozario, Australia, 1:51:01.

2. Tatyana McFadden, United States, 1:53:39.

3. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:54:02.

4. Jenna Fesemyer, United States, 1:59:45.

5. Vanessa de Souza, Brazil, 1:59:45.

