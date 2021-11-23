NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game G InG Yds TD IPG B.Allen, Southern Cal 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Chandler, Charlotte 1 1…

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG B.Allen, Southern Cal 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Chandler, Charlotte 1 1 0 0 1.0 B.Despanie, Tulane 1 1 4 0 1.0 Z.Greene, Purdue 1 1 0 0 1.0 K.Grimes, Nebraska 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Harrison, Georgia St. 1 1 18 0 1.0 T.Hatfield, Ball St. 1 1 0 0 1.0 D.McCuin, TCU 1 1 0 0 1.0 C.Moore, Temple 1 1 35 0 1.0 G.Nyakwol, Rice 2 2 8 0 1.0 C.Powell, NC State 1 1 0 0 1.0 K. Roach, Marshall 1 1 20 0 1.0 Q.Schulte, Iowa 1 1 42 0 1.0 N.Session, Oklahoma St. 1 1 27 0 1.0 H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 20 0 1.0 J.Turner, Wisconsin 2 2 6 0 1.0 B.Williams, Oregon 3 3 92 1 1.0 M.Williams, California 1 1 0 0 1.0 Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee 7 5 153 1 0.7 N.Smith, Rice 5 3 22 0 0.6 R.Vaden, E. Michigan 5 3 17 0 0.6 D.Luter, South Alabama 7 4 29 0 0.6 R.Moss, Iowa 7 4 85 2 0.6 D.Belton, Iowa 9 5 0 0 0.6 S.Jones, Appalachian St. 9 5 97 3 0.6 O.Alexander, W. Kentucky 6 3 0 0 0.5 M. Criddle, BYU 2 1 0 0 0.5 M.Edwards, W. Kentucky 2 1 23 0 0.5 I.Essissima, Nevada 2 1 0 0 0.5 C.Fagan, NC State 2 1 16 0 0.5 C.Gomez, W. Kentucky 2 1 10 0 0.5 T.LeBeauf, Boise St. 6 3 128 1 0.5 K.Markham, Arizona St. 2 1 2 0 0.5 J.McGill, Stanford 2 1 20 0 0.5 X.Sorey, Georgia 2 1 6 0 0.5 G.Sprewell, Houston 4 2 44 0 0.5 K.Stewart, TCU 2 1 0 0 0.5 S.Thomas, Oregon St. 2 1 26 0 0.5 D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma 6 3 0 0 0.5 B.Washington, Oklahoma 2 1 37 0 0.5 D.Williams, Nebraska 8 4 31 0 0.5 K.Bethley, Hawaii 11 5 120 1 0.5 J.Foster, South Carolina 11 5 39 0 0.5 K.Joseph, Illinois 11 5 12 0 0.5 V.McKinley, Oregon 11 5 -1 0 0.5 J.McMillian, East Carolina 11 5 42 1 0.5 J.Carlies, Missouri 9 4 51 0 0.4 D.Henley, Nevada 9 4 59 1 0.4 D.Pace, Cincinnati 9 4 78 0 0.4 J.Waller, Virginia Tech 9 4 55 1 0.4 A.Carter, Utah St. 7 3 45 0 0.4 K.Hamilton, Notre Dame 7 3 0 0 0.4 D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt 7 3 -1 0 0.4 R.Johnson, UNLV 7 3 1 0 0.4 M.Melton, Rutgers 7 3 46 1 0.4 N.Rutchena, California 7 3 6 0 0.4 B.Sebastian, Boston College 7 3 0 0 0.4 K.Sherald, Kent St. 7 3 5 0 0.4 C.Wilder, Wisconsin 7 3 53 0 0.4 C.Allen, Purdue 10 4 31 0 0.4 M.Clark, Tulane 10 4 78 0 0.4 T.Franklin, Louisville 5 2 32 0 0.4 K.Harris, Arkansas St. 5 2 29 0 0.4 C.Jones, Army 5 2 45 0 0.4 R.Mungin, FAU 5 2 40 0 0.4 S.Oladipo, Boise St. 5 2 83 0 0.4 C.Williams, South Florida 5 2 61 0 0.4 X.Alford, Southern Cal 8 3 0 0 0.4 B.Bishop, W. Kentucky 8 3 72 1 0.4 D.Brown, Notre Dame 8 3 31 0 0.4 K.Clark, Louisville 8 3 2 0 0.4 T.Cobb, Appalachian St. 8 3 110 1 0.4 S.Dumas, New Mexico St. 8 3 50 0 0.4 A.Finley, Mississippi 8 3 71 1 0.4 A.Gardner, Cincinnati 8 3 7 0 0.4 S.Johnson, Arkansas St. 8 3 23 0 0.4 C.Muma, Wyoming 8 3 68 2 0.4 D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 8 3 4 0 0.4 R.Yeast, Kansas St. 8 3 8 0 0.4 M.Brown, Arkansas 11 4 2 0 0.4 J.Brown, Penn St. 11 4 112 1 0.4 M.Jones, Houston 11 4 23 0 0.4 C.Kelly, North Carolina 11 4 24 0 0.4 B.Addison, Oregon 3 1 23 0 0.3 J.Anderson, Bowling Green 9 3 26 0 0.3 M. Banks, Alabama 3 1 0 0 0.3 S.Banks, TCU 3 1 0 0 0.3 E.Barr, Vanderbilt 9 3 17 0 0.3 M.Bell, Uconn 3 1 10 0 0.3 D. Burton, Wisconsin 3 1 6 0 0.3 D.Butler, Arizona St. 9 3 0 0 0.3 D.Cain, W. Kentucky 6 2 0 0 0.3 J.Catalon, Arkansas 6 2 83 0 0.3 A.Clark, Rutgers 3 1 0 0 0.3 O.Cooper, Florida St. 6 2 -2 0 0.3 M.Hankins, Iowa 9 3 41 0 0.3 J.Harris, Cincinnati 3 1 7 0 0.3 K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St. 9 3 21 0 0.3 P.Hill, UNLV 9 3 35 0 0.3 L.Hudgens, Buffalo 3 1 8 0 0.3 R.Huff, Appalachian St. 6 2 17 0 0.3 J.Jackson, Southern Cal 3 1 0 0 0.3 A.Lane, Georgia St. 9 3 18 0 0.3 H.Livingston, BYU 3 1 0 0 0.3 Z.March, N. Illinois 3 1 59 1 0.3 M.Moore, BYU 9 3 23 0 0.3 B.Nichols, South Florida 3 1 38 0 0.3 T.Nubin, Minnesota 9 3 42 0 0.3 T.Palmer, Troy 3 1 -8 0 0.3 T.Redd, Wake Forest 9 3 83 1 0.3 J.Rice, Utah St. 9 3 46 0 0.3 B.Richter, Air Force 3 1 6 0 0.3 D.Scott, California 9 3 6 1 0.3 G.Taylor, Rice 6 2 6 0 0.3 A.Walcott, Baylor 6 2 5 0 0.3 J.Ware, Temple 6 2 20 0 0.3 H.West, North Texas 3 1 23 0 0.3 I.White, Wyoming 3 1 0 0 0.3 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Williams, Wyoming 3 1 10 0 0.3 A.Williams, Miami 3 1 32 0 0.3 M.Williams, Navy 3 1 7 0 0.3 C.Williams, Wisconsin 9 3 49 1 0.3 K.Wood, North Texas 6 2 75 0 0.3 T.Young, South Alabama 9 3 40 0 0.3 C.Young, Ohio St. 6 2 88 1 0.3 C.Amankwaa, Akron 10 3 38 0 0.3 J.Blount, Virginia 10 3 60 0 0.3 S.Bond, Utah St. 10 3 0 0 0.3 C.Bryant, Cincinnati 10 3 95 1 0.3 A.Bush, Cincinnati 10 3 7 0 0.3 T.Drake, Ohio 10 3 23 0 0.3 B.Foster, Texas 10 3 40 0 0.3 S.Gilmore, Marshall 10 3 37 0 0.3 E.Hicks, California 10 3 0 0 0.3 E.Hines, Kent St. 10 3 51 0 0.3 A.Johnson, Virginia 10 3 0 0 0.3 B.Joseph, Northwestern 10 3 26 0 0.3 D.Lloyd, Utah 10 3 2 1 0.3 T.Martin, Tulsa 10 3 0 0 0.3 M.Miller, Kent St. 10 3 3 0 0.3 J.Petrishen, Pittsburgh 10 3 35 1 0.3 M.Robertson, Arizona St. 10 3 98 1 0.3 J.Robinson, BYU 10 3 7 0 0.3 K.Smith, FAU 10 3 -3 0 0.3 D.Thomas, NC State 10 3 38 1 0.3 E.Williams, Fresno St. 10 3 64 0 0.3 D.Carter, E. Michigan 7 2 115 1 0.3 M.Fleming, East Carolina 7 2 31 1 0.3 R.Floyd, Colorado St. 7 2 71 0 0.3 J.Grant, Oregon St. 7 2 -2 0 0.3 N.Johnson, Marshall 7 2 0 0 0.3 K.Kaniho, Boise St. 7 2 0 0 0.3 J.Koerner, Iowa 7 2 18 0 0.3 Q.Lake, UCLA 7 2 15 0 0.3 D.Lester, UCF 7 2 34 0 0.3 K.Lockhart, Rice 7 2 10 0 0.3 C.Lockridge, Hawaii 7 2 88 1 0.3 J.Lucien, Uconn 7 2 0 0 0.3 R.Mickens, Clemson 7 2 37 0 0.3 I.Nwokobia, SMU 7 2 19 0 0.3 R.Parodie, Ohio 7 2 0 0 0.3 E.Robinson, Georgia Southern 7 2 31 0 0.3 T.Roof, Appalachian St. 7 2 100 0 0.3 J.Saunders, Miami (Ohio) 7 2 35 1 0.3 M.Slusher, Arkansas 7 2 11 0 0.3 K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe 7 2 8 0 0.3 A.Turner, Washington 7 2 26 0 0.3 T.Williams, Nevada 7 2 59 1 0.3 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 11 3 0 0 0.3 J.Armour-Davis, Alabama 11 3 51 0 0.3 N.Cross, Maryland 11 3 55 0 0.3 E.Forbes, Mississippi St. 11 3 33 0 0.3 D.Mackey, Purdue 11 3 19 0 0.3 J.McCollough, Tennessee 11 3 45 0 0.3 D.McCullough, New Mexico St. 11 3 69 0 0.3 J.Robinson, Florida St. 11 3 49 0 0.3 C.Taylor, Air Force 11 3 21 0 0.3 J.Thomas, Ball St. 11 3 36 0 0.3 T.Thompson, San Diego St. 11 3 1 0 0.3 J.Woods, Baylor 11 3 60 1 0.3 T.Young, FAU 11 3 84 2 0.3 A.Aleki, San Diego St. 8 2 42 2 0.2 J.Alexander, Charlotte 8 2 41 1 0.2 A.Austin, Oregon St. 8 2 17 0 0.2 D.Branch, San Diego St. 4 1 27 0 0.2 B.Bresee, Clemson 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Bryant, Kansas 8 2 31 1 0.2 M.Bugg, Air Force 8 2 8 0 0.2 C.Carson, Wake Forest 8 2 30 0 0.2 C.Davis, Wake Forest 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.Denson, Kansas St. 4 1 26 0 0.2 P.Echols, North Carolina 4 1 17 0 0.2 T.Frizzell, Appalachian St. 4 1 17 0 0.2 K.Fulp, Louisiana Tech 4 1 11 0 0.2 B.Garner, W. Michigan 4 1 2 0 0.2 K.Glinton, Wyoming 4 1 0 0 0.2 K.Hailassie, W. Kentucky 8 2 14 0 0.2 A.Hogan, Houston 8 2 91 1 0.2 J.Irvin, Washington 4 1 34 0 0.2 R.Johnson, Old Dominion 8 2 15 0 0.2 L.Johnson, Duke 8 2 30 0 0.2 J.Jones, Air Force 4 1 18 0 0.2 D.Jones, Bowling Green 4 1 6 0 0.2 A.Julian, Oregon St. 4 1 1 0 0.2 K.Lassiter, Georgia 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Lewis, Duke 8 2 35 0 0.2 B.Martin, Ball St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.McDonald, Tennessee 4 1 4 0 0.2 G.McKinstry, Alabama 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Minkins, Louisville 4 1 4 0 0.2 H.Nelson, Hawaii 8 2 2 0 0.2 J.Powell, East Carolina 4 1 4 0 0.2 D.Prince, Mississippi 8 2 15 0 0.2 N.Reed, Colorado 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.Reed, Cent. Michigan 8 2 26 1 0.2 G.Richardson, FIU 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.Roberts, Iowa 4 1 0 0 0.2 L.Robinson, Tulane 4 1 13 0 0.2 E.Scott, Southern Miss. 8 2 23 0 0.2 J.Shaw, UCLA 8 2 3 0 0.2 N.Shelton, San Jose St. 8 2 13 0 0.2 M.Shorts, Southern Miss. 8 2 13 0 0.2 C.Smith, Georgia 8 2 94 1 0.2 C.Smith, South Carolina 8 2 0 0 0.2 K.Smith, Mississippi 8 2 1 0 0.2 O.Speights, Oregon St. 8 2 -3 0 0.2 D.Staley, South Carolina 8 2 62 1 0.2 D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee 4 1 23 0 0.2 N.Thompson, Duke 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Torchio, Wisconsin 8 2 68 0 0.2 R.Torrence, Florida 8 2 1 0 0.2 M.Walker, Temple 8 2 7 1 0.2 M.Waters, Texas Tech 4 1 72 1 0.2 R.Watts, Ohio St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.White, Michigan St. 4 1 10 0 0.2 J.Williams, Southern Cal 4 1 14 0 0.2 M.Worship, Vanderbilt 8 2 12 0 0.2 T.Wortham, Uconn 8 2 0 0 0.2 S.Battle, NC State 9 2 5 0 0.2 J.Bennett, Maryland 9 2 0 0 0.2 D.Boyles, South Florida 9 2 4 0 0.2 M.Broughton, Army 9 2 24 0 0.2 G.Cash, UAB 9 2 105 1 0.2 J.DeBerry, Boston College 9 2 -7 0 0.2 J.Domann, Nebraska 9 2 0 0 0.2 Z.Gilbert, FAU 9 2 3 0 0.2 K.Gordon, Washington 9 2 0 0 0.2 C.Gray, North Carolina 9 2 21 0 0.2 T.Hawkins, San Diego St. 9 2 34 0 0.2 K.Henry, Tulane 9 2 53 1 0.2 T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 9 2 29 1 0.2 D.Inyang, UTEP 9 2 23 0 0.2 T.Jay, Florida St. 9 2 0 0 0.2 R.Jibunor, Troy 9 2 25 0 0.2 K.Kelly, Stanford 9 2 31 1 0.2 D.Kendrick, Georgia 9 2 22 0 0.2 I.Lewis, Colorado 9 2 38 0 0.2 D.Mathis, Pittsburgh 9 2 50 1 0.2 C.Mayfield, UTSA 9 2 49 1 0.2 C.McCoy, Marshall 9 2 65 0 0.2 C.McDonald, Iowa St. 9 2 2 0 0.2 C.Oliver, UNLV 9 2 45 0 0.2 M.Perry, Colorado 9 2 15 0 0.2 F.Peters, Mississippi St. 9 2 12 0 0.2 K.Robertson, Troy 9 2 35 1 0.2 W.Saba, East Carolina 9 2 31 0 0.2 I.Slade-Matautia, SMU 9 2 27 0 0.2 J.Taylor, Oklahoma St. 9 2 85 1 0.2 D.Taylor, Bowling Green 9 2 34 0 0.2 J.Ward, LSU 9 2 33 0 0.2 S.Weatherford, Miami (Ohio) 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.Williams, Miami 9 2 0 0 0.2 R.Wilson, New Mexico 9 2 0 0 0.2 T.Baker-Williams, NC State 10 2 7 0 0.2 T.Bethune, UCF 10 2 23 0 0.2 D.Bradshaw, W. Kentucky 5 1 5 0 0.2 K.Brennan, Navy 5 1 15 0 0.2 J.Brown, Arkansas St. 5 1 4 0 0.2 M.Burns, LSU 5 1 18 0 0.2 T.Combs, New Mexico 10 2 1 0 0.2 S.Cross, Uconn 5 1 0 0 0.2 R.Delancy, Toledo 5 1 0 0 0.2 T.Fuller, Tulsa 10 2 44 0 0.2 J.Graham, Purdue 10 2 45 1 0.2 J.Harris, NC State 5 1 0 0 0.2 J.Hicks, Cincinnati 10 2 18 0 0.2 F.Johnson, Temple 5 1 25 0 0.2 T.Jones, Boise St. 10 2 21 0 0.2 J.Jones, Arizona St. 10 2 -1 1 0.2 N.Jones, Ball St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 J.Jones, Texas A&M 10 2 17 0 0.2 D.Miller, UAB 5 1 21 0 0.2 G.Owens, Houston 10 2 73 1 0.2 J.Pitre, Baylor 10 2 20 0 0.2 C.Rias, South Alabama 5 1 0 0 0.2 T.Smith, Minnesota 5 1 3 0 0.2 K.Swoopes, UAB 10 2 66 1 0.2 J.Williams, Fresno St. 5 1 5 0 0.2 B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech 10 2 62 1 0.2

