Kraken top Panthers; Florida falls short of home win record

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season.

Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken, who were facing the Panthers for the first time.

Patric Hornqvist had the goal for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 23 shots for the Panthers.

Florida was bidding to become the first team in NHL history to start 12-0-0 at home; the Panthers will merely have to share the record of 11 consecutive home-ice victories to open a season with Chicago, which had such a start in 1963-64.

It was also Florida’s first home-ice regular-season loss since last season. The Panthers had won 15 consecutive games at home since April, excluding playoffs, a span that included two coaches, two arena names and obviously two seasons.

RED WINGS 3, SABRES 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 25 seconds into overtime to give Detroit a win over Buffalo.

Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period.

Pius Suter and Carter Rowney scored in regulation for Detroit, which won its second straight. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 26 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves.

OILERS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory in Edmonton’s win over Vegas.

Koskinen’s win total is tied for the NHL’s best this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner made 27 saves.

