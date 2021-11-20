CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Isimat-Mirin, Zusi help Sporting KC beat Whitecaps 3-1

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:13 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Johnny Russell’s corner kick was punched away by goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau but Khiry Shelton flicked a header back toward the net and Isimat-Mirin put it away.

Kansas City, No. 3 seed from the Western Conference, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the conference semifinals.

Dániel Sallói played an arcing cross that passed the far post before Zusi made a sliding one-touch pass to Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Cristian Dájome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting’s Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1.

Zusi blasted a rising shot from 25 yards out to cap the scoring in the in the 58th minute.

