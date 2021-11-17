Croatia defender Josip Stanisic tests positive for virus

MUNICH (AP) — Croatia defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country’s national team,…

MUNICH (AP) — Croatia defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country’s national team, German club Bayern Munich said Wednesday.

Stanisic came off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday, a result that earned Croatia a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. It was the 21-year-old right back’s third game for Croatia.

“The defensive player for FC Bayern was fully vaccinated and is in isolation at home,” Bayern said. “He is doing well.”

Bayern was without coach Julian Nagelsmann for four games last month after he tested positive for the virus. Defender Niklas Süle tested positive last week, shortly after joining up with the German national team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.