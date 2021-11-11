CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Charles Schwab Cup Championship…

Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 7:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

First Round

Jim Furyk 32-33—65
Phil Mickelson 34-31—65
Kirk Triplett 33-32—65
Steven Alker 34-32—66
K.J. Choi 32-34—66
Fred Couples 34-32—66
Brandt Jobe 33-33—66
David Toms 34-32—66
Stephen Ames 33-34—67
Jerry Kelly 35-32—67
Scott Parel 34-33—67
Dicky Pride 32-35—67
Brett Quigley 34-33—67
Wes Short 35-32—67
Doug Barron 34-34—68
Darren Clarke 33-35—68
Ernie Els 35-33—68
Bernhard Langer 34-34—68
Kenny Perry 33-35—68
Mike Weir 35-33—68
Paul Broadhurst 35-34—69
Steve Flesch 35-34—69
Colin Montgomerie 36-33—69
Rod Pampling 36-33—69
Gene Sauers 34-35—69
Vijay Singh 37-32—69
Glen Day 31-39—70
Retief Goosen 35-35—70
Paul Goydos 32-38—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36—70
Robert Karlsson 33-37—70
Woody Austin 37-34—71
Alex Cejka 38-33—71
Tim Petrovic 35-37—72
Kevin Sutherland 35-37—72

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

Obituary: Alan Paller

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up