Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

Thursday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
First Round
|Jim Furyk
|32-33—65
|Phil Mickelson
|34-31—65
|Kirk Triplett
|33-32—65
|Steven Alker
|34-32—66
|K.J. Choi
|32-34—66
|Fred Couples
|34-32—66
|Brandt Jobe
|33-33—66
|David Toms
|34-32—66
|Stephen Ames
|33-34—67
|Jerry Kelly
|35-32—67
|Scott Parel
|34-33—67
|Dicky Pride
|32-35—67
|Brett Quigley
|34-33—67
|Wes Short
|35-32—67
|Doug Barron
|34-34—68
|Darren Clarke
|33-35—68
|Ernie Els
|35-33—68
|Bernhard Langer
|34-34—68
|Kenny Perry
|33-35—68
|Mike Weir
|35-33—68
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-34—69
|Steve Flesch
|35-34—69
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-33—69
|Rod Pampling
|36-33—69
|Gene Sauers
|34-35—69
|Vijay Singh
|37-32—69
|Glen Day
|31-39—70
|Retief Goosen
|35-35—70
|Paul Goydos
|32-38—70
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-36—70
|Robert Karlsson
|33-37—70
|Woody Austin
|37-34—71
|Alex Cejka
|38-33—71
|Tim Petrovic
|35-37—72
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-37—72
