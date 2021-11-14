Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Final Round
|Phil Mickelson
|65-67-68-65—265
|Steven Alker
|66-65-68-67—266
|Darren Clarke
|68-67-68-64—267
|David Toms
|66-71-65-65—267
|Jim Furyk
|65-67-65-71—268
|Brandt Jobe
|66-68-68-66—268
|Stephen Ames
|67-67-65-70—269
|Steve Flesch
|69-68-67-65—269
|Paul Goydos
|70-68-68-63—269
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-66-69-64—269
|Brett Quigley
|67-67-69-66—269
|Kirk Triplett
|65-64-69-71—269
|Doug Barron
|68-70-68-65—271
|Fred Couples
|66-69-68-68—271
|Scott Parel
|67-68-66-70—271
|Vijay Singh
|69-65-69-68—271
|Bernhard Langer
|68-72-63-69—272
|Alex Cejka
|71-67-68-67—273
|Ernie Els
|68-73-67-65—273
|Woody Austin
|71-66-69-68—274
|Retief Goosen
|70-68-70-66—274
|Kenny Perry
|68-70-67-69—274
|Wes Short
|67-70-69-68—274
|K.J. Choi
|66-67-71-71—275
|Jerry Kelly
|67-67-70-71—275
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-67-68-68—275
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-68-71-68—276
|Glen Day
|70-68-69-69—276
|Rod Pampling
|69-73-66-68—276
|Dicky Pride
|67-69-74-67—277
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-70-69-71—279
|Tim Petrovic
|72-73-67-70—282
|Mike Weir
|68-70-70-74—282
|Gene Sauers
|69-74-70-70—283
|Robert Karlsson
|70-68-69-WD
