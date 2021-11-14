Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

Sunday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Final Round Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265 Steven Alker…

Sunday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Final Round

Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265 Steven Alker 66-65-68-67—266 Darren Clarke 68-67-68-64—267 David Toms 66-71-65-65—267 Jim Furyk 65-67-65-71—268 Brandt Jobe 66-68-68-66—268 Stephen Ames 67-67-65-70—269 Steve Flesch 69-68-67-65—269 Paul Goydos 70-68-68-63—269 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66-69-64—269 Brett Quigley 67-67-69-66—269 Kirk Triplett 65-64-69-71—269 Doug Barron 68-70-68-65—271 Fred Couples 66-69-68-68—271 Scott Parel 67-68-66-70—271 Vijay Singh 69-65-69-68—271 Bernhard Langer 68-72-63-69—272 Alex Cejka 71-67-68-67—273 Ernie Els 68-73-67-65—273 Woody Austin 71-66-69-68—274 Retief Goosen 70-68-70-66—274 Kenny Perry 68-70-67-69—274 Wes Short 67-70-69-68—274 K.J. Choi 66-67-71-71—275 Jerry Kelly 67-67-70-71—275 Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68-68—275 Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71-68—276 Glen Day 70-68-69-69—276 Rod Pampling 69-73-66-68—276 Dicky Pride 67-69-74-67—277 Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69-71—279 Tim Petrovic 72-73-67-70—282 Mike Weir 68-70-70-74—282 Gene Sauers 69-74-70-70—283 Robert Karlsson 70-68-69-WD

