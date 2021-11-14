Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Sunday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Final Round

Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265
Steven Alker 66-65-68-67—266
Darren Clarke 68-67-68-64—267
David Toms 66-71-65-65—267
Jim Furyk 65-67-65-71—268
Brandt Jobe 66-68-68-66—268
Stephen Ames 67-67-65-70—269
Steve Flesch 69-68-67-65—269
Paul Goydos 70-68-68-63—269
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66-69-64—269
Brett Quigley 67-67-69-66—269
Kirk Triplett 65-64-69-71—269
Doug Barron 68-70-68-65—271
Fred Couples 66-69-68-68—271
Scott Parel 67-68-66-70—271
Vijay Singh 69-65-69-68—271
Bernhard Langer 68-72-63-69—272
Alex Cejka 71-67-68-67—273
Ernie Els 68-73-67-65—273
Woody Austin 71-66-69-68—274
Retief Goosen 70-68-70-66—274
Kenny Perry 68-70-67-69—274
Wes Short 67-70-69-68—274
K.J. Choi 66-67-71-71—275
Jerry Kelly 67-67-70-71—275
Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68-68—275
Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71-68—276
Glen Day 70-68-69-69—276
Rod Pampling 69-73-66-68—276
Dicky Pride 67-69-74-67—277
Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69-71—279
Tim Petrovic 72-73-67-70—282
Mike Weir 68-70-70-74—282
Gene Sauers 69-74-70-70—283
Robert Karlsson 70-68-69-WD

