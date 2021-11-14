Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Final Round Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265 -19 Steven…

Sunday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Final Round

Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265 -19 Steven Alker 66-65-68-67—266 -18 Darren Clarke 68-67-68-64—267 -17 David Toms 66-71-65-65—267 -17 Jim Furyk 65-67-65-71—268 -16 Brandt Jobe 66-68-68-66—268 -16 Stephen Ames 67-67-65-70—269 -15 Steve Flesch 69-68-67-65—269 -15 Paul Goydos 70-68-68-63—269 -15 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66-69-64—269 -15 Brett Quigley 67-67-69-66—269 -15 Kirk Triplett 65-64-69-71—269 -15 Doug Barron 68-70-68-65—271 -13 Fred Couples 66-69-68-68—271 -13 Scott Parel 67-68-66-70—271 -13 Vijay Singh 69-65-69-68—271 -13 Bernhard Langer 68-72-63-69—272 -12 Alex Cejka 71-67-68-67—273 -11 Ernie Els 68-73-67-65—273 -11 Woody Austin 71-66-69-68—274 -10 Retief Goosen 70-68-70-66—274 -10 Kenny Perry 68-70-67-69—274 -10 Wes Short 67-70-69-68—274 -10 K.J. Choi 66-67-71-71—275 -9 Jerry Kelly 67-67-70-71—275 -9 Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68-68—275 -9 Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71-68—276 -8 Glen Day 70-68-69-69—276 -8 Rod Pampling 69-73-66-68—276 -8 Dicky Pride 67-69-74-67—277 -7 Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69-71—279 -5 Tim Petrovic 72-73-67-70—282 -2 Mike Weir 68-70-70-74—282 -2 Gene Sauers 69-74-70-70—283 -1 Robert Karlsson 70-68-69-WD

