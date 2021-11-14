CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:39 PM

Sunday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Final Round

Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265 -19
Steven Alker 66-65-68-67—266 -18
Darren Clarke 68-67-68-64—267 -17
David Toms 66-71-65-65—267 -17
Jim Furyk 65-67-65-71—268 -16
Brandt Jobe 66-68-68-66—268 -16
Stephen Ames 67-67-65-70—269 -15
Steve Flesch 69-68-67-65—269 -15
Paul Goydos 70-68-68-63—269 -15
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66-69-64—269 -15
Brett Quigley 67-67-69-66—269 -15
Kirk Triplett 65-64-69-71—269 -15
Doug Barron 68-70-68-65—271 -13
Fred Couples 66-69-68-68—271 -13
Scott Parel 67-68-66-70—271 -13
Vijay Singh 69-65-69-68—271 -13
Bernhard Langer 68-72-63-69—272 -12
Alex Cejka 71-67-68-67—273 -11
Ernie Els 68-73-67-65—273 -11
Woody Austin 71-66-69-68—274 -10
Retief Goosen 70-68-70-66—274 -10
Kenny Perry 68-70-67-69—274 -10
Wes Short 67-70-69-68—274 -10
K.J. Choi 66-67-71-71—275 -9
Jerry Kelly 67-67-70-71—275 -9
Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68-68—275 -9
Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71-68—276 -8
Glen Day 70-68-69-69—276 -8
Rod Pampling 69-73-66-68—276 -8
Dicky Pride 67-69-74-67—277 -7
Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69-71—279 -5
Tim Petrovic 72-73-67-70—282 -2
Mike Weir 68-70-70-74—282 -2
Gene Sauers 69-74-70-70—283 -1
Robert Karlsson 70-68-69-WD

