Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Final Round
|Phil Mickelson
|65-67-68-65—265
|-19
|Steven Alker
|66-65-68-67—266
|-18
|Darren Clarke
|68-67-68-64—267
|-17
|David Toms
|66-71-65-65—267
|-17
|Jim Furyk
|65-67-65-71—268
|-16
|Brandt Jobe
|66-68-68-66—268
|-16
|Stephen Ames
|67-67-65-70—269
|-15
|Steve Flesch
|69-68-67-65—269
|-15
|Paul Goydos
|70-68-68-63—269
|-15
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-66-69-64—269
|-15
|Brett Quigley
|67-67-69-66—269
|-15
|Kirk Triplett
|65-64-69-71—269
|-15
|Doug Barron
|68-70-68-65—271
|-13
|Fred Couples
|66-69-68-68—271
|-13
|Scott Parel
|67-68-66-70—271
|-13
|Vijay Singh
|69-65-69-68—271
|-13
|Bernhard Langer
|68-72-63-69—272
|-12
|Alex Cejka
|71-67-68-67—273
|-11
|Ernie Els
|68-73-67-65—273
|-11
|Woody Austin
|71-66-69-68—274
|-10
|Retief Goosen
|70-68-70-66—274
|-10
|Kenny Perry
|68-70-67-69—274
|-10
|Wes Short
|67-70-69-68—274
|-10
|K.J. Choi
|66-67-71-71—275
|-9
|Jerry Kelly
|67-67-70-71—275
|-9
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-67-68-68—275
|-9
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-68-71-68—276
|-8
|Glen Day
|70-68-69-69—276
|-8
|Rod Pampling
|69-73-66-68—276
|-8
|Dicky Pride
|67-69-74-67—277
|-7
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-70-69-71—279
|-5
|Tim Petrovic
|72-73-67-70—282
|-2
|Mike Weir
|68-70-70-74—282
|-2
|Gene Sauers
|69-74-70-70—283
|-1
|Robert Karlsson
|70-68-69-WD
