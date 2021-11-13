Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Third Round Jim Furyk 65-67-65—197 -16 Kirk…

Saturday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Third Round

Jim Furyk 65-67-65—197 -16 Kirk Triplett 65-64-69—198 -15 Steven Alker 66-65-68—199 -14 Stephen Ames 67-67-65—199 -14 Phil Mickelson 65-67-68—200 -13 Scott Parel 67-68-66—201 -12 Brandt Jobe 66-68-68—202 -11 David Toms 66-71-65—202 -11 Darren Clarke 68-67-68—203 -10 Fred Couples 66-69-68—203 -10 Bernhard Langer 68-72-63—203 -10 Brett Quigley 67-67-69—203 -10 Vijay Singh 69-65-69—203 -10 K.J. Choi 66-67-71—204 -9 Steve Flesch 69-68-67—204 -9 Jerry Kelly 67-67-70—204 -9 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66-69—205 -8 Kenny Perry 68-70-67—205 -8 Woody Austin 71-66-69—206 -7 Doug Barron 68-70-68—206 -7 Alex Cejka 71-67-68—206 -7 Paul Goydos 70-68-68—206 -7 Wes Short 67-70-69—206 -7 Glen Day 70-68-69—207 -6 Robert Karlsson 70-68-69—207 -6 Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68—207 -6 Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71—208 -5 Ernie Els 68-73-67—208 -5 Retief Goosen 70-68-70—208 -5 Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69—208 -5 Rod Pampling 69-73-66—208 -5 Mike Weir 68-70-70—208 -5 Dicky Pride 67-69-74—210 -3 Tim Petrovic 72-73-67—212 -1 Gene Sauers 69-74-70—213 E

