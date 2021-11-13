CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:16 PM

Saturday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Third Round

Jim Furyk 65-67-65—197 -16
Kirk Triplett 65-64-69—198 -15
Steven Alker 66-65-68—199 -14
Stephen Ames 67-67-65—199 -14
Phil Mickelson 65-67-68—200 -13
Scott Parel 67-68-66—201 -12
Brandt Jobe 66-68-68—202 -11
David Toms 66-71-65—202 -11
Darren Clarke 68-67-68—203 -10
Fred Couples 66-69-68—203 -10
Bernhard Langer 68-72-63—203 -10
Brett Quigley 67-67-69—203 -10
Vijay Singh 69-65-69—203 -10
K.J. Choi 66-67-71—204 -9
Steve Flesch 69-68-67—204 -9
Jerry Kelly 67-67-70—204 -9
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66-69—205 -8
Kenny Perry 68-70-67—205 -8
Woody Austin 71-66-69—206 -7
Doug Barron 68-70-68—206 -7
Alex Cejka 71-67-68—206 -7
Paul Goydos 70-68-68—206 -7
Wes Short 67-70-69—206 -7
Glen Day 70-68-69—207 -6
Robert Karlsson 70-68-69—207 -6
Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68—207 -6
Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71—208 -5
Ernie Els 68-73-67—208 -5
Retief Goosen 70-68-70—208 -5
Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69—208 -5
Rod Pampling 69-73-66—208 -5
Mike Weir 68-70-70—208 -5
Dicky Pride 67-69-74—210 -3
Tim Petrovic 72-73-67—212 -1
Gene Sauers 69-74-70—213 E

