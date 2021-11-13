Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Third Round
|Jim Furyk
|65-67-65—197
|-16
|Kirk Triplett
|65-64-69—198
|-15
|Steven Alker
|66-65-68—199
|-14
|Stephen Ames
|67-67-65—199
|-14
|Phil Mickelson
|65-67-68—200
|-13
|Scott Parel
|67-68-66—201
|-12
|Brandt Jobe
|66-68-68—202
|-11
|David Toms
|66-71-65—202
|-11
|Darren Clarke
|68-67-68—203
|-10
|Fred Couples
|66-69-68—203
|-10
|Bernhard Langer
|68-72-63—203
|-10
|Brett Quigley
|67-67-69—203
|-10
|Vijay Singh
|69-65-69—203
|-10
|K.J. Choi
|66-67-71—204
|-9
|Steve Flesch
|69-68-67—204
|-9
|Jerry Kelly
|67-67-70—204
|-9
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-66-69—205
|-8
|Kenny Perry
|68-70-67—205
|-8
|Woody Austin
|71-66-69—206
|-7
|Doug Barron
|68-70-68—206
|-7
|Alex Cejka
|71-67-68—206
|-7
|Paul Goydos
|70-68-68—206
|-7
|Wes Short
|67-70-69—206
|-7
|Glen Day
|70-68-69—207
|-6
|Robert Karlsson
|70-68-69—207
|-6
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-67-68—207
|-6
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-68-71—208
|-5
|Ernie Els
|68-73-67—208
|-5
|Retief Goosen
|70-68-70—208
|-5
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-70-69—208
|-5
|Rod Pampling
|69-73-66—208
|-5
|Mike Weir
|68-70-70—208
|-5
|Dicky Pride
|67-69-74—210
|-3
|Tim Petrovic
|72-73-67—212
|-1
|Gene Sauers
|69-74-70—213
|E
