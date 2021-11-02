Cara Black leads fan vote for Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Former No. 1-ranked doubles player Cara Black led the fan vote for the International Tennis Hall…

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Former No. 1-ranked doubles player Cara Black led the fan vote for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 in results announced Tuesday and will get a boost to her support from the official voting group.

Black, who is from Zimbabwe, is the first African-born woman nominated for the tennis Hall. She won five women’s doubles Grand Slam titles, including three at Wimbledon, and another five major trophies in mixed doubles. She spent 163 weeks at No. 1 in women’s doubles.

Black will receive three bonus percentage points for the final tally in this election. Flavia Pennetta was next in the fan vote and gets two bonus points, while Ana Ivanovic was third and gets one bonus point.

The other three nominees are Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya and Lisa Raymond.

The official voting group includes tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Famers.

The Class of 2022 will be announced early next year.

The ceremony at the Rhode Island-based Hall is scheduled for July 16.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.