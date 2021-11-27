HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Sports » Barbarians-Samoa rugby match off…

Barbarians-Samoa rugby match off due to 6 coronavirus cases

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The rugby international between the Barbarians and Samoa was called off only 90 minutes before kickoff at Twickenham on Saturday due to six confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the Barbarians players and staff.

The decision was made following a recommendation by the Professional Game Testing Oversight Group, the Rugby Football Union said.

“We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend,” the RFU said, “but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority.”

Four players and two members of staff have tested position for the virus.

A match between Barbarians Women and a Springbok Women’s XV will now take place at the same time.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up