CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Atlanta United beats Cincinnati…

Atlanta United beats Cincinnati 2-1, earns playoff berth

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miles Robinson and Josef Martínez scored and Atlanta United overcame an early deficit to beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Sunday and clinch a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

Atlanta (13-9-12) earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. It will play fourth-seeded New York City FC in the first round.

Robinson scored in the 70th minute and Martínez gave Atlanta United its first lead in the 79th at 2-1. Robinson, a 24-year old in his fifth MLS season, flicked a header off a corner kick by Ezequiel Barco that slipped under the crossbar for his first career goal to make it 1-1 and Martínez side-netted a volley, off a clearance attempt that sailed high in the air before the finish from corner of the 6-yard box.

Zico Bailey gave Cincinnati (4-22-8) the lead in the 21st minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up