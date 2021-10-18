WFT’s Antonio Gibson ‘struggling’ with shin injury, will be re-evaluated Monday

The Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson was heading into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a shin injury that made him questionable for the matchup.

Gibson did suit up versus the reigning AFC champions, but after ten carries for 44 yards, he would reaggravate the shin injury, which limited the impact the 23-year-old had in the game.

With Gibson struggling with his injured shin, J.D. McKissic received most of the work in the running game in the second half with eight carries for 45 yards.

After the 31-13 loss to Kansas City, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera commented on the Gibson injury and why they decided to go with McKissic.

“We’ll see how he is. We did take him out at the end of the game because he was struggling with it a little, so we have to be careful and see how he responds. I don’t know much more than that. We’ll see how he is [Monday] morning,” Rivera said.

Next Sunday, Washington heads up to Lambeau Field for a meeting with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers so the schedule doesn’t lighten up for Rivera’s squad. They will need every healthy body they can get to snap a two-game losing streak.