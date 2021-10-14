Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » US Open finalist Fernandez…

US Open finalist Fernandez to sit out Billie Jean King Cup

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 12:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will not be part of Canada’s team for the Billie Jean King Cup finals next month.

Tennis Canada confirmed that Fernandez pulled out of the team’s roster for the Nov. 1-6 matches in Prague and is being replaced by Carol Zhao.

The other members of the country’s squad are Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Françoise Abanda.

Canada is scheduled to open the finals by facing 2019 champion France and Russia. The 2020 edition of the event was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old Fernandez turned in a breakthrough performance at the U.S. Open, making it all the way to the final before losing to another unseeded teenager, Emma Raducanu.

Fernandez arrived at Flushing Meadows ranked No. 73 and left at a career-best No. 28 after beating defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber and top-five seeds Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Fernandez was eliminated in singles and doubles from the hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, California, on Tuesday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up