Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bark River-Harris 26, Ishpeming 0
Central Lake 46, Fife Lake Forest Area 0
Detroit Cass Tech 40, St. Mary’s Prep 7
Detroit University Science 22, Dearborn Advanced Technology 20
Hanover-Horton 26, Bronson 22
Lutheran Westland def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit
Whittemore-Prescott 68, Atlanta 52
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
