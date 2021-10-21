Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bark River-Harris 26, Ishpeming 0 Central Lake 46, Fife Lake Forest Area 0 Detroit Cass Tech 40, St.…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bark River-Harris 26, Ishpeming 0

Central Lake 46, Fife Lake Forest Area 0

Detroit Cass Tech 40, St. Mary’s Prep 7

Detroit University Science 22, Dearborn Advanced Technology 20

Hanover-Horton 26, Bronson 22

Lutheran Westland def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit

Whittemore-Prescott 68, Atlanta 52

