Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. to lift mask mandate | Some may need fourth shot | Va. among best for vaccinations | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Revolution beat Rapids to…

Revolution beat Rapids to break MLS points record with 73

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan scored his eighth goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Wednesday night to break the MLS record for points in a season with 73.

New England (22-4-7), the Supporters’ Shield winner, broke the mark of 72 for a 34-match season set by Los Angeles FC in 2019 . The Revolution have one game left in the regular season, at home game against Inter Miami remaining Nov. 7.

New England coach Bruce Arena tied Sigi Schmid’s MLS record with his 240th regular-season victory.

Buchanan settled a cross from Adam Buksa with his chest, took two touches to get away from a defender, and slotted a shot past William Yarbrough from a difficult angle in the 74th minute.

Colorado (15-7-10) clinched a playoff berth Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

Could AI can help stave off the brain drain of federal retirement?

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up