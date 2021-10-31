Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Philadelphia beats Cincinnati 2-0, moves into 2nd in East

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 9:40 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference.

Gazdag scored in 11th minute when Olivier Mbaizo’s shot skimmed of his head. Aaronson connected in the 53rd minute to help the Union (14-8-11) win their fifth straight home match, a team-record fourth without allowing a goal.

Andre Blake made two saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

Cincinnati (4-21-8) has lost five of six meetings with Philadelphia.

