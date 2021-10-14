PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

Thursday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 First Round Robert Streb 29-32_61 Keith…

Thursday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 First Round

Robert Streb 29-32_61

Keith Mitchell 30-32_62

Harry Higgs 31-33_64

Hudson Swafford 32-33_65

Sergio Garcia 33-32_65

Viktor Hovland 32-33_65

Aaron Wise 33-33_66

Jhonattan Vegas 34-32_66

Cameron Smith 32-34_66

Hideki Matsuyama 34-32_66

Scottie Scheffler 33-33_66

Ian Poulter 33-33_66

Rickie Fowler 32-34_66

Jordan Spieth 34-32_66

Max Homa 34-33_67

K.H. Lee 33-34_67

Collin Morikawa 35-32_67

Brian Harman 33-34_67

Joaquin Niemann 35-32_67

Erik van Rooyen 33-34_67

Sam Burns 35-32_67

Tyrrell Hatton 34-33_67

Brooks Koepka 34-33_67

Talor Gooch 33-34_67

Harold Varner III 34-33_67

Chris Kirk 34-34_68

Joohyung Kim 36-32_68

Paul Casey 34-34_68

Adam Scott 35-33_68

Tony Finau 36-32_68

Sungjae Im 34-34_68

Rory McIlroy 34-34_68

Tommy Fleetwood 35-33_68

Seonghyeon Kim 34-34_68

Cam Davis 36-32_68

Gary Woodland 36-32_68

Kevin Na 34-34_68

Russell Henley 32-36_68

Maverick McNealy 33-36_69

Minkyu Kim 34-35_69

Stewart Cink 35-34_69

Webb Simpson 34-35_69

Sebastián Muñoz 34-35_69

Justin Thomas 38-31_69

Lucas Glover 38-31_69

Xander Schauffele 38-31_69

Rasmus Hojgaard 32-37_69

Jaekyeong Lee 36-33_69

Marc Leishman 33-37_70

Abraham Ancer 36-34_70

Keegan Bradley 34-36_70

Byeong Hun An 36-34_70

Kevin Kisner 34-36_70

Matt Jones 34-36_70

Louis Oosthuizen 34-36_70

Mackenzie Hughes 36-35_71

Carlos Ortiz 36-35_71

Sung Kang 35-36_71

Cameron Tringale 37-34_71

Tom Hoge 35-36_71

Sanghun Shin 35-36_71

Patton Kizzire 37-34_71

Patrick Reed 37-34_71

Si Woo Kim 35-36_71

Alex Noren 36-36_72

Charl Schwartzel 37-35_72

Emiliano Grillo 37-35_72

Charley Hoffman 34-38_72

Branden Grace 35-37_72

Harris English 36-37_73

Shane Lowry 37-36_73

Jason Day 35-38_73

Yoseop Seo 36-38_74

Hanbyeol Kim 36-38_74

Dustin Johnson 34-40_74

Kevin Streelman 39-36_75

Justin Rose 41-34_75

Jason Kokrak 38-39_77

