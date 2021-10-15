Coronavirus News: States can reserve shots for kids next week | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | National Zoo lions, tigers are recovering | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 8:58 PM

Friday
At The Summit Club
Las Vegas
Purse: $9.75 Million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
Second Round

Keith Mitchell 62-64_126

Seonghyeon Kim 68-63_131

Jordan Spieth 66-65_131

Harry Higgs 64-67_131

Adam Scott 68-63_131

Rickie Fowler 66-66_132

Tyrrell Hatton 67-65_132

Ian Poulter 66-67_133

Erik van Rooyen 67-66_133

Viktor Hovland 65-68_133

Aaron Wise 66-67_133

Mackenzie Hughes 71-62_133

Cameron Smith 66-67_133

Paul Casey 68-65_133

Robert Streb 61-72_133

Kevin Na 68-66_134

Maverick McNealy 69-65_134

Hudson Swafford 65-69_134

Sergio Garcia 65-70_135

Sam Burns 67-68_135

Talor Gooch 67-68_135

Chris Kirk 68-67_135

Minkyu Kim 69-66_135

Jhonattan Vegas 66-69_135

Abraham Ancer 70-65_135

Sung Kang 71-64_135

Rory McIlroy 68-67_135

Keegan Bradley 70-66_136

Brian Harman 67-69_136

Joaquin Niemann 67-69_136

Carlos Ortiz 71-65_136

Sebastián Muñoz 69-67_136

Hideki Matsuyama 66-70_136

Justin Thomas 69-67_136

Cam Davis 68-69_137

Gary Woodland 68-69_137

Patrick Reed 71-66_137

Brooks Koepka 67-70_137

Russell Henley 68-69_137

Harold Varner III 67-70_137

Stewart Cink 69-68_137

Max Homa 67-70_137

Sungjae Im 68-69_137

Collin Morikawa 67-70_137

Scottie Scheffler 66-71_137

Kevin Kisner 70-68_138

Xander Schauffele 69-69_138

Webb Simpson 69-69_138

Tom Hoge 71-68_139

Lucas Glover 69-70_139

Matt Jones 70-69_139

Marc Leishman 70-69_139

Tony Finau 68-71_139

K.H. Lee 67-72_139

Byeong Hun An 70-70_140

Si Woo Kim 71-69_140

Dustin Johnson 74-66_140

Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71_140

Jaekyeong Lee 69-71_140

Justin Rose 75-65_140

Tommy Fleetwood 68-72_140

Emiliano Grillo 72-68_140

Cameron Tringale 71-70_141

Sanghun Shin 71-70_141

Louis Oosthuizen 70-71_141

Alex Noren 72-69_141

Joohyung Kim 68-73_141

Harris English 73-68_141

Charley Hoffman 72-70_142

Patton Kizzire 71-71_142

Jason Day 73-70_143

Shane Lowry 73-70_143

Jason Kokrak 77-66_143

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143

Branden Grace 72-72_144

Yoseop Seo 74-70_144

Charl Schwartzel 72-72_144

Kevin Streelman 75-70_145

