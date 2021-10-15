PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

|Friday
|At The Summit Club
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $9.75 Million
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
|Second Round
Keith Mitchell 62-64_126
Seonghyeon Kim 68-63_131
Jordan Spieth 66-65_131
Harry Higgs 64-67_131
Adam Scott 68-63_131
Rickie Fowler 66-66_132
Tyrrell Hatton 67-65_132
Ian Poulter 66-67_133
Erik van Rooyen 67-66_133
Viktor Hovland 65-68_133
Aaron Wise 66-67_133
Mackenzie Hughes 71-62_133
Cameron Smith 66-67_133
Paul Casey 68-65_133
Robert Streb 61-72_133
Kevin Na 68-66_134
Maverick McNealy 69-65_134
Hudson Swafford 65-69_134
Sergio Garcia 65-70_135
Sam Burns 67-68_135
Talor Gooch 67-68_135
Chris Kirk 68-67_135
Minkyu Kim 69-66_135
Jhonattan Vegas 66-69_135
Abraham Ancer 70-65_135
Sung Kang 71-64_135
Rory McIlroy 68-67_135
Keegan Bradley 70-66_136
Brian Harman 67-69_136
Joaquin Niemann 67-69_136
Carlos Ortiz 71-65_136
Sebastián Muñoz 69-67_136
Hideki Matsuyama 66-70_136
Justin Thomas 69-67_136
Cam Davis 68-69_137
Gary Woodland 68-69_137
Patrick Reed 71-66_137
Brooks Koepka 67-70_137
Russell Henley 68-69_137
Harold Varner III 67-70_137
Stewart Cink 69-68_137
Max Homa 67-70_137
Sungjae Im 68-69_137
Collin Morikawa 67-70_137
Scottie Scheffler 66-71_137
Kevin Kisner 70-68_138
Xander Schauffele 69-69_138
Webb Simpson 69-69_138
Tom Hoge 71-68_139
Lucas Glover 69-70_139
Matt Jones 70-69_139
Marc Leishman 70-69_139
Tony Finau 68-71_139
K.H. Lee 67-72_139
Byeong Hun An 70-70_140
Si Woo Kim 71-69_140
Dustin Johnson 74-66_140
Rasmus Hojgaard 69-71_140
Jaekyeong Lee 69-71_140
Justin Rose 75-65_140
Tommy Fleetwood 68-72_140
Emiliano Grillo 72-68_140
Cameron Tringale 71-70_141
Sanghun Shin 71-70_141
Louis Oosthuizen 70-71_141
Alex Noren 72-69_141
Joohyung Kim 68-73_141
Harris English 73-68_141
Charley Hoffman 72-70_142
Patton Kizzire 71-71_142
Jason Day 73-70_143
Shane Lowry 73-70_143
Jason Kokrak 77-66_143
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143
Branden Grace 72-72_144
Yoseop Seo 74-70_144
Charl Schwartzel 72-72_144
Kevin Streelman 75-70_145
