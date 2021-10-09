PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 Million
|Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
|Third Round
Adam Schenk 64-65-66_195
Matthew Wolff 64-67-65_196
Andrew Putnam 67-64-66_197
Sam Burns 66-63-68_197
Chad Ramey 63-65-69_197
Sungjae Im 63-65-70_198
Harry Hall 66-65-68_199
Adam Hadwin 67-64-68_199
Lanto Griffin 72-64-64_200
Matthew NeSmith 69-67-65_201
Charles Howell III 67-68-66_201
Louis Oosthuizen 65-67-69_201
Rory Sabbatini 65-66-70_201
Aaron Wise 68-62-71_201
Camilo Villegas 67-70-65_202
Danny Willett 69-67-66_202
Martin Laird 67-68-67_202
Marc Leishman 67-67-68_202
Lee Hodges 66-68-68_202
Charley Hoffman 63-69-70_202
Robert Streb 67-66-69_202
Talor Gooch 64-67-71_202
Matt Jones 64-67-71_202
Russell Henley 67-70-66_203
Tom Hoge 66-70-67_203
Matt Wallace 67-68-68_203
Sung Kang 61-73-69_203
Seamus Power 66-68-69_203
Harry Higgs 66-68-69_203
K.H. Lee 68-64-71_203
Matt Kuchar 66-71-67_204
Hayden Buckley 66-71-67_204
Adam Scott 70-67-67_204
Davis Riley 69-68-67_204
Mark Hubbard 69-68-67_204
Taylor Moore 66-70-68_204
Richy Werenski 68-67-69_204
J.J. Spaun 70-65-69_204
Kevin Yu 67-67-70_204
Jimmy Walker 68-66-70_204
Mito Pereira 66-71-68_205
Alex Smalley 66-71-68_205
Kevin Streelman 71-66-68_205
Wyndham Clark 68-68-69_205
Chesson Hadley 64-70-71_205
Cameron Tringale 66-68-71_205
Jonas Blixt 69-65-71_205
Greyson Sigg 67-70-69_206
Doug Ghim 69-68-69_206
Corey Conners 66-70-70_206
Michael Thompson 69-67-70_206
Brandon Hagy 65-71-70_206
Cam Davis 67-68-71_206
Joel Dahmen 67-70-70_207
Nate Lashley 67-69-71_207
Joaquin Niemann 72-64-71_207
Anirban Lahiri 65-70-72_207
Lucas Glover 69-66-72_207
Carlos Ortiz 69-66-72_207
Brooks Koepka 68-67-72_207
Nick Taylor 65-69-73_207
Viktor Hovland 67-67-73_207
Hideki Matsuyama 65-72-71_208
Emiliano Grillo 67-70-71_208
Brian Gay 68-68-72_208
Henrik Norlander 67-69-72_208
Taylor Pendrith 65-70-73_208
Nick Watney 67-69-73_209
Francesco Molinari 70-64-75_209
Graeme McDowell 70-66-74_210
Hudson Swafford 67-68-75_210
Trey Mullinax 71-66-75_212
Bill Haas 68-69-79_216
