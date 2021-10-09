Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 8:45 PM

Saturday
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 Million
Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
Third Round

Adam Schenk 64-65-66_195

Matthew Wolff 64-67-65_196

Andrew Putnam 67-64-66_197

Sam Burns 66-63-68_197

Chad Ramey 63-65-69_197

Sungjae Im 63-65-70_198

Harry Hall 66-65-68_199

Adam Hadwin 67-64-68_199

Lanto Griffin 72-64-64_200

Matthew NeSmith 69-67-65_201

Charles Howell III 67-68-66_201

Louis Oosthuizen 65-67-69_201

Rory Sabbatini 65-66-70_201

Aaron Wise 68-62-71_201

Camilo Villegas 67-70-65_202

Danny Willett 69-67-66_202

Martin Laird 67-68-67_202

Marc Leishman 67-67-68_202

Lee Hodges 66-68-68_202

Charley Hoffman 63-69-70_202

Robert Streb 67-66-69_202

Talor Gooch 64-67-71_202

Matt Jones 64-67-71_202

Russell Henley 67-70-66_203

Tom Hoge 66-70-67_203

Matt Wallace 67-68-68_203

Sung Kang 61-73-69_203

Seamus Power 66-68-69_203

Harry Higgs 66-68-69_203

K.H. Lee 68-64-71_203

Matt Kuchar 66-71-67_204

Hayden Buckley 66-71-67_204

Adam Scott 70-67-67_204

Davis Riley 69-68-67_204

Mark Hubbard 69-68-67_204

Taylor Moore 66-70-68_204

Richy Werenski 68-67-69_204

J.J. Spaun 70-65-69_204

Kevin Yu 67-67-70_204

Jimmy Walker 68-66-70_204

Mito Pereira 66-71-68_205

Alex Smalley 66-71-68_205

Kevin Streelman 71-66-68_205

Wyndham Clark 68-68-69_205

Chesson Hadley 64-70-71_205

Cameron Tringale 66-68-71_205

Jonas Blixt 69-65-71_205

Greyson Sigg 67-70-69_206

Doug Ghim 69-68-69_206

Corey Conners 66-70-70_206

Michael Thompson 69-67-70_206

Brandon Hagy 65-71-70_206

Cam Davis 67-68-71_206

Joel Dahmen 67-70-70_207

Nate Lashley 67-69-71_207

Joaquin Niemann 72-64-71_207

Anirban Lahiri 65-70-72_207

Lucas Glover 69-66-72_207

Carlos Ortiz 69-66-72_207

Brooks Koepka 68-67-72_207

Nick Taylor 65-69-73_207

Viktor Hovland 67-67-73_207

Hideki Matsuyama 65-72-71_208

Emiliano Grillo 67-70-71_208

Brian Gay 68-68-72_208

Henrik Norlander 67-69-72_208

Taylor Pendrith 65-70-73_208

Nick Watney 67-69-73_209

Francesco Molinari 70-64-75_209

Graeme McDowell 70-66-74_210

Hudson Swafford 67-68-75_210

Trey Mullinax 71-66-75_212

Bill Haas 68-69-79_216

