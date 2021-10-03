PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse $7 million Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses…

Sunday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse $7 million Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses Final Round

Sam Burns (500), $1,260,000 68-66-65-67_266 -22

Nick Watney (245), $623,000 65-66-71-65_267 -21

Cameron Young (245), $623,000 67-65-67-68_267 -21

Henrik Norlander (109), $280,000 68-66-70-64_268 -20

Hayden Buckley (109), $280,000 67-65-70-66_268 -20

Andrew Landry (109), $280,000 68-68-66-66_268 -20

Trey Mullinax (109), $280,000 70-66-64-68_268 -20

Si Woo Kim (80), $204,750 66-71-66-66_269 -19

Seth Reeves (80), $204,750 71-66-63-69_269 -19

Sahith Theegala (80), $204,750 64-67-67-71_269 -19

Harold Varner III (65), $162,750 65-71-67-67_270 -18

C.T. Pan (65), $162,750 68-67-67-68_270 -18

Cameron Tringale (65), $162,750 71-66-62-71_270 -18

Tyler Duncan (55), $127,750 68-68-69-66_271 -17

Will Zalatoris (55), $127,750 70-61-72-68_271 -17

Roger Sloan (55), $127,750 66-67-68-70_271 -17

Luke List (43), $86,683 69-70-68-65_272 -16

William McGirt (43), $86,683 69-68-68-67_272 -16

Brendan Steele (43), $86,683 69-70-66-67_272 -16

Nate Lashley (43), $86,683 70-66-68-68_272 -16

Taylor Moore (43), $86,683 67-71-66-68_272 -16

Matthew Wolff (43), $86,683 68-71-65-68_272 -16

Grant Hirschman (0), $86,683 70-67-66-69_272 -16

Corey Conners (43), $86,683 67-69-66-70_272 -16

Denny McCarthy (43), $86,683 69-65-65-73_272 -16

Stephan Jaeger (33), $54,250 68-66-69-70_273 -15

Nick Hardy (33), $54,250 70-66-66-71_273 -15

Aaron Wise (33), $54,250 68-66-67-72_273 -15

Adam Long (29), $49,000 70-69-68-67_274 -14

Russell Knox (29), $49,000 71-66-66-71_274 -14

Mito Pereira (24), $42,788 71-67-70-67_275 -13

Sungjae Im (24), $42,788 67-69-70-69_275 -13

Alex Smalley (24), $42,788 76-63-67-69_275 -13

Kevin Streelman (24), $42,788 68-68-68-71_275 -13

Davis Thompson (0), $35,613 70-69-70-67_276 -12

Kyle Reifers (0), $35,613 69-68-71-68_276 -12

Chris Kirk (20), $35,613 70-68-69-69_276 -12

Mackenzie Hughes (20), $35,613 72-66-68-70_276 -12

Taylor Pendrith (15), $28,350 71-66-71-69_277 -11

Ryan Moore (15), $28,350 71-67-69-70_277 -11

Charley Hoffman (15), $28,350 69-68-69-71_277 -11

Dylan Frittelli (15), $28,350 69-67-69-72_277 -11

Paul Barjon (15), $28,350 70-66-69-72_277 -11

Emiliano Grillo (15), $28,350 70-69-66-72_277 -11

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 69-68-74-67_278 -10

Kurt Kitayama (10), $20,846 66-68-74-70_278 -10

Adam Hadwin (10), $20,846 67-71-70-70_278 -10

Lee Hodges (10), $20,846 72-67-68-71_278 -10

Jimmy Walker (10), $20,846 70-66-70-72_278 -10

Chesson Hadley (10), $20,846 69-69-67-73_278 -10

Andy Ogletree (0), $17,234 67-68-77-67_279 -9

Sam Ryder (7), $17,234 70-67-74-68_279 -9

Peter Malnati (7), $17,234 70-67-72-70_279 -9

Michael Thompson (7), $17,234 70-68-71-70_279 -9

Joel Dahmen (7), $17,234 68-70-68-73_279 -9

Brice Garnett (6), $16,380 72-67-71-70_280 -8

Doc Redman (6), $16,380 69-70-70-71_280 -8

Joseph Bramlett (5), $15,890 70-67-74-70_281 -7

Andrew Novak (5), $15,890 72-67-71-71_281 -7

Doug Ghim (5), $15,890 68-70-71-72_281 -7

Lucas Glover (5), $15,890 67-71-71-72_281 -7

Brandon Hagy (5), $15,890 71-66-71-73_281 -7

John Huh (4), $15,400 71-67-73-71_282 -6

Chad Ramey (4), $15,400 70-69-72-71_282 -6

Vincent Whaley (4), $15,120 68-71-73-71_283 -5

Sung Kang (4), $15,120 68-71-72-72_283 -5

Austin Cook (4), $14,910 68-70-73-73_284 -4

J.J. Spaun (3), $14,770 69-69-78-71_287 -1

