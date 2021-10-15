PREP FOOTBALL= Boyne City 48, Elk Rapids 0 Cadillac 10, Portland 7 Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit Clinton Township Clintondale 34,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boyne City 48, Elk Rapids 0

Cadillac 10, Portland 7

Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit

Clinton Township Clintondale 34, Detroit University Science 0

Detroit Voyageur def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit

Edwardsburg 69, Dowagiac Union 0

Fruitport 22, Allendale 14

Gwinn def. West Iron County, forfeit

Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Coopersville 7

Lansing Catholic def. Fowlerville, forfeit

Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0

Maple City Glen Lake 39, Kalkaska 8

Marine City 63, Warren Lincoln 0

North Central def. Bessemer, forfeit

Pontiac ND 54, Flint Beecher 0

South Haven def. Comstock, forfeit

Sterling Heights def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit

Troy 10, Berkley 7

Troy Athens 41, Detroit Renaissance 6

Watervliet def. Coloma, forfeit

Whiteford 46, Summerfield 0

Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

