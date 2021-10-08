PREP FOOTBALL=
Juab 44, Carbon 6
Layton Christian Academy def. Monticello, forfeit
Milford 35, Gunnison Valley 6
Millard 41, South Sevier 14
North Summit 35, Rich County 14
Richfield 30, Manti 7
Ridgeline 49, Logan 7
San Juan Blanding 8, Beaver 0
Sky View 14, Green Canyon 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
