Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 11:28 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Juab 44, Carbon 6

Layton Christian Academy def. Monticello, forfeit

Milford 35, Gunnison Valley 6

Millard 41, South Sevier 14

North Summit 35, Rich County 14

Richfield 30, Manti 7

Ridgeline 49, Logan 7

San Juan Blanding 8, Beaver 0

Sky View 14, Green Canyon 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

