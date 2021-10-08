Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 9:28 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 59, Grass Lake 0

Ann Arbor Huron def. Ann Arbor Skyline, forfeit

Bay City Western 55, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6

Beal City 49, Manton 0

Beaverton def. Farwell, forfeit

Boyne City 50, Mancelona 18

Brighton 35, Plymouth 6

Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0

Cadillac 35, Petoskey 0

Canton 35, Salem 7

Colon 55, Athens 0

Comstock def. Centreville, forfeit

Constantine 56, Allegan 12

Corunna 20, Ortonville Brandon 17

DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 21

Decatur 34, Hartford 0

Detroit Catholic Central 21, St. Mary’s Prep 0

Detroit Central def. Detroit Douglass, forfeit

Detroit Ford 48, Detroit East English 0

Detroit King 57, Detroit Renaissance 7

Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0

Detroit Southeastern def. Detroit Cody, forfeit

Essexville Garber 37, Bay City John Glenn 0

Frankenmuth 22, Alma 7

Fremont 32, Remus Chippewa Hills 6

Grand Blanc 41, Saginaw Heritage 7

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7

Grandville 44, East Kentwood 6

Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 40, Grand Rapids West Catholic 14

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 38, Brimley 32

Ishpeming 1, West Iron County 0

Kingsley 36, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 13

Lansing Sexton 34, Ionia 7

Lenawee Christian 48, Camden-Frontier 0

Livonia Franklin 28, Livonia Stevenson 12

Lowell 24, Grand Rapids Northview 7

Macomb Dakota 35, Utica Eisenhower 3

Marlette 42, Caro 7

Martin 28, Mendon 20

Melvindale 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 20, New Boston Huron 12

Montrose 41, Otisville Lakeville 6

Morrice 58, Genesee 14

Mount Pleasant 42, Flint Powers 13

Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Manistee 0

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Holland 20

North Central 71, Ontonagon 6

Oxford 27, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, OT

Parchment 67, Coloma 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Saranac 0

Pontiac ND 58, Detroit University Science 0

Port Huron 14, Port Huron Northern 7

Redford Union 30, Garden City 6

Riverview 38, Carleton Airport 19

Rochester Adams 24, Birmingham Groves 7

South Lyon 42, Walled Lake Northern 0

South Lyon East 17, White Lake Lakeland 14

Southgate Anderson 13, Lincoln Park 6

Sparta 21, Hopkins 20

Spring Lake 27, Coopersville 20

Traverse City Central 56, Alpena 7

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Sault Ste Marie 28

Trenton 22, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Ubly def. Capac, forfeit

Utica 28, Warren Mott 7

Westwood 38, L’Anse 6

White Pigeon 32, Cassopolis 8

Whitehall 46, Hart 6

Williamston 34, Lansing Eastern 0

Zeeland West 52, Grand Rapids Union 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.

