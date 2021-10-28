Coronavirus News: Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. lifts mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
England opens women’s Euros against Austria at Old Trafford

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 1:21 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England will open the Women’s European Championship against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford.

The draw for the tournament, which took place close to the Manchester United stadium, also pitted host nation England with British rival Northern Ireland and Norway in Group A.

Sarina Wiegman, who won the 2017 edition with his native Netherlands, is now in charge of England, which reached the semifinals at the last Euros and the 2019 World Cup.

The Netherlands, which was runner-up at the FIFA showpiece in 2019, is in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland.

Record eight-time European champion Germany is in Group B with Spain, Finland and Denmark, which lost in the 2017 final.

Group D features France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland. The top two from each group advances to the quarterfinals. The final is at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

