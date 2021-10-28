Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Christian Pulisic returns to training for Chelsea

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 3:08 PM

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle, the English Premier League club said Thursday.

The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14, when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season.

The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea.

Chelsea posted a brief update on returning players — Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta — along with photos of them at training.

The Premier League leader plays Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

