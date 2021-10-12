Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 4:47 PM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted Tuesday when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.

Poland took a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday, but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations.

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. A stadium announcement said the game would resume but that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

