Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|57
|.578
|_
|Boston
|78
|59
|.569
|_
|Oakland
|74
|61
|.548
|3
|Seattle
|73
|62
|.541
|4
|Toronto
|71
|62
|.534
|5
___
Friday’s Games
Toronto 11, Oakland 10
Boston 8, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5
Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Houston 6, San Diego 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Toronto (Ray 10-5), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 9-4) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|85
|50
|.630
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|64
|.529
|_
|San Diego
|71
|64
|.526
|½
|St. Louis
|69
|64
|.519
|1½
|Philadelphia
|69
|65
|.515
|2
|New York
|68
|67
|.504
|3½
___
Friday’s Games
Miami 10, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2, 10 innings
Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5
St. Louis 15, Milwaukee 4
Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Houston 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9, 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
___
