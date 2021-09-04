Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 78 57 .578 _ Boston 78 59 .569 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 78 57 .578 _ Boston 78 59 .569 _ Oakland 74 61 .548 3 Seattle 73 62 .541 4 Toronto 71 62 .534 5

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 11, Oakland 10

Boston 8, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5

Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Houston 6, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Toronto (Ray 10-5), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 9-4) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 85 50 .630 _ Cincinnati 72 64 .529 _ San Diego 71 64 .526 ½ St. Louis 69 64 .519 1½ Philadelphia 69 65 .515 2 New York 68 67 .504 3½

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 10, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2, 10 innings

Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 15, Milwaukee 4

Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Houston 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9, 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

___

