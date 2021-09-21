Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 Arlington def. Louisville, 25-19, 19-25,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Arlington def. Louisville, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18

Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-4, 25-11

Cody-Kilgore def. Bennett County, S.D., 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Cross County def. David City, 25-15, 25-22, 28-26

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17

Meridian def. East Butler, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16

Millard South def. Omaha Marian

Osceola def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Overton def. Brady, 25-3, 25-14, 25-7

Raymond Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-7, 25-17, 25-12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Atwood-Rawlins County Triangular=

Hitchcock County def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-10

Hitchcock County def. Wallace County, Kan., 25-23, 25-8

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22

Bishop Neumann Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-12

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21

Boyd County Triangular=

North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 27-25, 25-8

Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-10

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19

CWC Triangular=

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14

Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23

Elba Triangular=

Elba def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-17

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-22, 25-11

Garden County Triangular=

Bayard def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-15

Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18

Hastings Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-14

Lakeview Triangular=

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-11

Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-19

Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=

Lawrence-Nelson def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

Logan View Triangular=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-17

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=

Diller-Odell def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

Malcolm Triangular=

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5

Syracuse def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-23

Palmer Triangular=

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-3, 25-11

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-9

Pawnee City Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-14

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-17, 25-18

Paxton Invitational=

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-11

Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Ord def. Central City, 25-12, 25-21

Ord def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14

Sandy Creek def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-4

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 29-31, 25-15, 25-17

Shelton Triangular=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-14

Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6

Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-13

Wakefield Triangular=

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-6

Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11

Weeping Water Triangular=

Falls City def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-16

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.