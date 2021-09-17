Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 67 48 .583 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 67 48 .583 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 59 55 .518 7½ Round Rock (Texas) 58 56 .509 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 64 .443 16 El Paso (San Diego) 44 71 .383 23 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Tacoma (Seattle) 70 45 .609 — Reno (Arizona) 65 48 .575 4 Las Vegas (Oakland) 61 54 .530 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 64 .429 20½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 48 66 .421 21½ x-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4

Reno 8, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5, 10 innings

Tacoma 10, El Paso 8

Salt Lake 13, Reno 10

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 4

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 10:05 p.m

