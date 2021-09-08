9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 1:08 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 63 45 .583
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 54 53 .505
Round Rock (Texas) 54 53 .505
Albuquerque (Colorado) 46 61 .430 16½
El Paso (San Diego) 42 65 .393 20½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tacoma (Seattle) 64 44 .593
Reno (Arizona) 61 45 .575 2
Las Vegas (Oakland) 58 50 .537 6
Sacramento (San Francisco) 47 58 .448 15½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 46 61 .430 17½

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 5

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 3

Tacoma 9, Reno 7

Round Rock 6, El Paso 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Las Vegas 1, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 7

Round Rock 9, El Paso 6

Tacoma 4, Reno 3

Sacramento 10, Salt Lake 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Okalahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

