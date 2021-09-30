Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Ada-Borup def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18 Albany def. Zimmerman, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18 Alden-Conger def. Cleveland, 9-25,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18

Albany def. Zimmerman, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Alden-Conger def. Cleveland, 9-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Andover def. Centennial, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Annandale def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Ashby def. Rothsay, 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18

BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

Barnesville def. Perham, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20

Barnum def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Bethlehem Academy def. Randolph, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Big Lake def. Princeton, 3-0

Bloomington Jefferson def. Concordia Academy, 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20

Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Caledonia def. Decorah, Iowa, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22

Cambridge-Isanti def. St. Francis, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Canby def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23

Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-7, 25-8

Columbia Heights def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11

Dassel-Cokato def. Litchfield, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

Dawson-Boyd def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 3-1

Detroit Lakes def. Aitkin, 3-0

East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Eden Prairie def. Minnetonka, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Royalton, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22, 25-11

Edgerton def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 3-0

Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Floodwood def. Wrenshall, 25-10, 25-8, 25-10

Fridley def. Richfield, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Goodhue def. Dover-Eyota, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Marshall, 3-0

Greenway def. Duluth East, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9

Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10

Hayfield def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15

Henning def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Adrian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Hibbing def. Esko, 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19

Hill City def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15

Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16

Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 25-15

Hutchinson def. Jordan, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14

Jackson County Central def. Pipestone, 25-10, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17

Kasson-Mantorville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Kittson County Central def. Roseau, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Lake City def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Legacy Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-3, 25-2, 25-6

Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9

Mahtomedi def. Hastings, 25-2, 25-18, 25-14

Mankato East def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 19-17

Maple Lake def. Holdingford, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24

Maranatha Christian def. Providence Academy, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Marshall def. New Ulm, 3-0

Medford def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 3-0

Mesabi East def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-19, 25-21, 25-11

Minneapolis Southwest def. DeLaSalle, 3-1

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Chesterton Academy, 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

NCEUH def. Climax/Fisher, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Nevis def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11

New Richland-H-E-G def. Blooming Prairie, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19

New York Mills def. Menahga, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20

Norman County East def. Climax, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

North Branch def. Becker, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

North St. Paul def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Northeast Range def. North Woods, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22

Northfield def. Austin, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13

Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

PACT Charter def. United Christian, 3-2

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 3-1

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Pierz def. Milaca, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Pine City def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Pine Island def. St. Charles, 25-14, 25-20, 25-9

Proctor def. Superior, Wis., 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-10, 25-20, 25-13

Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 3-0

Rogers def. Osseo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5

Sauk Centre def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11

Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 3-0

Simley def. Hill-Murray, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Delano, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15

Spectrum def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-11, 25-8, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6

Spring Lake Park def. Park Center, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11

St. Anthony def. Brooklyn Center, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mora, 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-6, 25-7, 25-10

St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20

St. Peter def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-5, 23-25, 25-20

Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 27-25

Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

Totino-Grace def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-12, 25-10, 22-25, 25-17

Two Rivers def. South St. Paul, 3-0

Underwood def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

United South Central def. Triton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Wabasso def. Sleepy Eye, 31-29, 25-19, 17-25, 27-29, 15-11

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Red Lake County, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14

Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 3-2

West Lutheran def. Breck, 3-0

Willmar def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3-0

Woodbury def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.