Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18
Albany def. Zimmerman, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18
Alden-Conger def. Cleveland, 9-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Andover def. Centennial, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Annandale def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Ashby def. Rothsay, 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18
BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15
Barnesville def. Perham, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20
Barnum def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Bethlehem Academy def. Randolph, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Big Lake def. Princeton, 3-0
Bloomington Jefferson def. Concordia Academy, 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20
Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
Caledonia def. Decorah, Iowa, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22
Cambridge-Isanti def. St. Francis, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17
Canby def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23
Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-7, 25-8
Columbia Heights def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11
Dassel-Cokato def. Litchfield, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
Dawson-Boyd def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 3-1
Detroit Lakes def. Aitkin, 3-0
East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Eden Prairie def. Minnetonka, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Royalton, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22, 25-11
Edgerton def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 3-0
Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Floodwood def. Wrenshall, 25-10, 25-8, 25-10
Fridley def. Richfield, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
Goodhue def. Dover-Eyota, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22
Grand Rapids def. Duluth Marshall, 3-0
Greenway def. Duluth East, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9
Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10
Hayfield def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15
Henning def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Adrian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22
Hibbing def. Esko, 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19
Hill City def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15
Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16
Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 25-15
Hutchinson def. Jordan, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Jackson County Central def. Pipestone, 25-10, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17
Kasson-Mantorville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Kittson County Central def. Roseau, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19
Lake City def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Legacy Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-3, 25-2, 25-6
Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9
Mahtomedi def. Hastings, 25-2, 25-18, 25-14
Mankato East def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 19-17
Maple Lake def. Holdingford, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24
Maranatha Christian def. Providence Academy, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Marshall def. New Ulm, 3-0
Medford def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 3-0
Mesabi East def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-19, 25-21, 25-11
Minneapolis Southwest def. DeLaSalle, 3-1
Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Chesterton Academy, 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
NCEUH def. Climax/Fisher, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
Nevis def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11
New Richland-H-E-G def. Blooming Prairie, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19
New York Mills def. Menahga, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20
Norman County East def. Climax, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
North Branch def. Becker, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
North St. Paul def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Northeast Range def. North Woods, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22
Northfield def. Austin, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13
Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
PACT Charter def. United Christian, 3-2
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 3-1
Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Pierz def. Milaca, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
Pine City def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Pine Island def. St. Charles, 25-14, 25-20, 25-9
Proctor def. Superior, Wis., 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Red Rock Central def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22
Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-10, 25-20, 25-13
Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 3-0
Rogers def. Osseo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13
Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5
Sauk Centre def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11
Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 3-0
Simley def. Hill-Murray, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Delano, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
Spectrum def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-11, 25-8, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6
Spring Lake Park def. Park Center, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11
St. Anthony def. Brooklyn Center, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mora, 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-6, 25-7, 25-10
St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20
St. Peter def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-5, 23-25, 25-20
Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 27-25
Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14
Totino-Grace def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-12, 25-10, 22-25, 25-17
Two Rivers def. South St. Paul, 3-0
Underwood def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
United South Central def. Triton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
Wabasso def. Sleepy Eye, 31-29, 25-19, 17-25, 27-29, 15-11
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Red Lake County, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14
Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 3-2
West Lutheran def. Breck, 3-0
Willmar def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3-0
Woodbury def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
