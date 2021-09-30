Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 11:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18

Albany def. Zimmerman, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Alden-Conger def. Cleveland, 9-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Andover def. Centennial, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Annandale def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Ashby def. Rothsay, 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18

BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

Barnesville def. Perham, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20

Barnum def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Bethlehem Academy def. Randolph, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Big Lake def. Princeton, 3-0

Bloomington Jefferson def. Concordia Academy, 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20

Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Caledonia def. Decorah, Iowa, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22

Cambridge-Isanti def. St. Francis, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Canby def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23

Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-7, 25-8

Columbia Heights def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11

Dassel-Cokato def. Litchfield, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

Dawson-Boyd def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 3-1

Detroit Lakes def. Aitkin, 3-0

East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Eden Prairie def. Minnetonka, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Royalton, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22, 25-11

Edgerton def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 3-0

Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Floodwood def. Wrenshall, 25-10, 25-8, 25-10

Fridley def. Richfield, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Goodhue def. Dover-Eyota, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Marshall, 3-0

Greenway def. Duluth East, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9

Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10

Hayfield def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15

Henning def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Adrian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Hibbing def. Esko, 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19

Hill City def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15

Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16

Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 25-15

Hutchinson def. Jordan, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14

Jackson County Central def. Pipestone, 25-10, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17

Kasson-Mantorville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Kittson County Central def. Roseau, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Lake City def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Legacy Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-3, 25-2, 25-6

Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9

Mahtomedi def. Hastings, 25-2, 25-18, 25-14

Mankato East def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 19-17

Maple Lake def. Holdingford, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24

Maranatha Christian def. Providence Academy, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Marshall def. New Ulm, 3-0

Medford def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 3-0

Mesabi East def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-19, 25-21, 25-11

Minneapolis Southwest def. DeLaSalle, 3-1

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Chesterton Academy, 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

NCEUH def. Climax/Fisher, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Nevis def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11

New Richland-H-E-G def. Blooming Prairie, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19

New York Mills def. Menahga, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20

Norman County East def. Climax, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

North Branch def. Becker, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

North St. Paul def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Northeast Range def. North Woods, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22

Northfield def. Austin, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13

Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

PACT Charter def. United Christian, 3-2

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 3-1

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Pierz def. Milaca, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Pine City def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Pine Island def. St. Charles, 25-14, 25-20, 25-9

Proctor def. Superior, Wis., 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-10, 25-20, 25-13

Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 3-0

Rogers def. Osseo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5

Sauk Centre def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11

Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 3-0

Simley def. Hill-Murray, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Delano, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15

Spectrum def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-11, 25-8, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6

Spring Lake Park def. Park Center, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11

St. Anthony def. Brooklyn Center, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mora, 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-6, 25-7, 25-10

St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20

St. Peter def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-5, 23-25, 25-20

Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 27-25

Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

Totino-Grace def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-12, 25-10, 22-25, 25-17

Two Rivers def. South St. Paul, 3-0

Underwood def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

United South Central def. Triton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Wabasso def. Sleepy Eye, 31-29, 25-19, 17-25, 27-29, 15-11

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Red Lake County, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14

Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 3-2

West Lutheran def. Breck, 3-0

Willmar def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3-0

Woodbury def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

4 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

TSA's biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

Web of policies not syncing up into single federal AI strategy, report warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up