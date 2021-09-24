Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Friday At Whisting Straits GC (Straits) Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2 Europe Foursomes Fourball…

Friday At Whisting Straits GC (Straits) Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2 Europe Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Paul Casey 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Matt Fitzpatrick 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Tommy Fleetwood 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Sergio Garcia 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Tyrrell Hatton 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Viktor Hovland 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Shane Lowry 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 0 Rory McIlroy 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Ian Poulter 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Jon Rahm 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Lee Westwood 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Bernd Wiesberger 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Daniel Berger 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Harris English 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Dustin Johnson 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Brooks Koepka 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Collin Morikawa 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1 Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½ Jordan Spieth 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Justin Thomas 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½

