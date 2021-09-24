Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 8:17 PM

Friday
At Whisting Straits GC (Straits)
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Paul Casey 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Matt Fitzpatrick 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Tommy Fleetwood 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Sergio Garcia 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Tyrrell Hatton 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Viktor Hovland 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Shane Lowry 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1 0
Rory McIlroy 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Ian Poulter 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Jon Rahm 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Lee Westwood 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Bernd Wiesberger 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Daniel Berger 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Harris English 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Dustin Johnson 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Brooks Koepka 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Collin Morikawa 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Jordan Spieth 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Justin Thomas 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½

