Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

|Friday
|At Whisting Straits GC (Straits)
|Sheboygan, Wis.
|Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2
|Europe
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Paul Casey
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Tommy Fleetwood
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Sergio Garcia
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Viktor Hovland
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
|Shane Lowry
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Rory McIlroy
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Ian Poulter
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Jon Rahm
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|2
|1½
|Lee Westwood
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Bernd Wiesberger
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|United States
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Daniel Berger
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|2
|1½
|Bryson DeChambeau
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Harris English
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Tony Finau
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Brooks Koepka
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Collin Morikawa
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Jordan Spieth
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Justin Thomas
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
