Ryder Cup Cards

Friday At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1 FOURSOMES United States 3, Europe 1 Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe 452-364-234-343-443-53x Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 443-444-344-443-344-44x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Paul Casey-Viktor Hovland, Europe 442-454-444-343-444-5xx Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 343-553-344-332-544-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Lee Westwood-Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe 453-453-334-443-444-54x Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S. 442-544-345-333-444-54x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter, Europe 463-554-354-342-344-xxx Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, U.S. 352-444-354-452-333-xxx

United States, 5 and 3.

