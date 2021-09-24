Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Ryder Cup Cards

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 3:31 PM

Friday
At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1
FOURSOMES
United States 3, Europe 1
Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe 452-364-234-343-443-53x
Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 443-444-344-443-344-44x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Paul Casey-Viktor Hovland, Europe 442-454-444-343-444-5xx
Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 343-553-344-332-544-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Lee Westwood-Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe 453-453-334-443-444-54x
Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S. 442-544-345-333-444-54x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter, Europe 463-554-354-342-344-xxx
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, U.S. 352-444-354-452-333-xxx

United States, 5 and 3.

