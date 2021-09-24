Ryder Cup Cards

|Friday
|At Whistling Straits
|Sheboygan, Wis.
|Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1
|FOURSOMES
|United States 3, Europe 1
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe
|452-364-234-343-443-53x
|Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S.
|443-444-344-443-344-44x
Europe, 3 and 1.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Paul Casey-Viktor Hovland, Europe
|442-454-444-343-444-5xx
|Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|343-553-344-332-544-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Lee Westwood-Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe
|453-453-334-443-444-54x
|Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S.
|442-544-345-333-444-54x
United States, 2 and 1.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter, Europe
|463-554-354-342-344-xxx
|Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, U.S.
|352-444-354-452-333-xxx
United States, 5 and 3.
More
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.