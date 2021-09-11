9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Ricardo Pepi scores 12th goal, FC Dallas ties San Jose 1-1

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 11:03 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal of the season and Dallas FC tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

Dallas (6-10-8) snapped a two-game home losing streak, after going 18 straight home games without defeat. Dallas hasn’t lost three straight home games since 2011. San Jose (6-8-9) is unbeaten in eight straight matches against FC Dallas.

Pepi, an 18-year-old, headed in Justin Che’s cross in the 50th minute.

San Jose scored in the sixth minute on Oswaldo Alanís’ penalty kick right down the middle. Dallas defender Matt Hedges was whistled for a handball in the box, setting up Alanís’ goal.

