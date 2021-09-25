Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Rapids tie 0-0 with Toronto FC, extend unbeaten streak to 11

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 10:51 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Will Yarbrough had two saves to help the Colorado Rapids tie Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado (12-4-9), which had 62% possession, is unbeaten in 11 straight games dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24.

Yarbrough is tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis for the MLS lead with 10 shutouts this season.

Toronto (4-15-7) has just one win — a 2-1 victory over Nashville last Saturday — in its last 11 games.

Alex Bono, who finished with one save for Toronto, had his first clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Columbus on May 12.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

