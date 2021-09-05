CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Pulisic back in US…

Pulisic back in US starting lineup vs Canada after COVID-19

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 7:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic was back in the U.S. starting lineup Sunday night for a World Cup qualifier against Canada, three days after missing the opener at El Salvador while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test.

Gio Reyna strained his right hamstring and missed the match against Canada. He also won’t play at Honduras on Wednesday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation said.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made six changes from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at El Salvador, inserting Pulisic into the attack. He new were defender John Brooks, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Sebastian Lletget, and forward Jordan Pefork.

Sergiño Dest moved from left back to the right, Matt Turner stayed in goal, Miles Robinson remained in central defense, Tyler Adams in defensive midfield, and Brenden Aaaronson in advanced midfield.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up