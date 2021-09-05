PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

Sunday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Ga. Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Purse: $46 Million Handicap in Parentheses Final Round…

Patrick Cantlay (-10) 67-66-67-69_269 -21

Jon Rahm (-6) 65-65-68-68_266 -20

Kevin Na (-2) 66-67-66-67_266 -16

Justin Thomas (-4) 67-67-65-70_269 -15

Xander Schauffele (-2) 68-69-67-64_268 -14

Viktor Hovland (-3) 66-68-70-65_269 -14

Bryson DeChambeau (-7) 69-67-72-66_274 -13

Dustin Johnson (-3) 68-69-68-67_272 -11

Abraham Ancer (-4) 69-70-65-70_274 -10

Billy Horschel (E) 65-68-67-70_270 -10

Daniel Berger (E) 72-69-67-64_272 -8

Tony Finau (-8) 72-67-73-68_280 -8

Jason Kokrak (-2) 67-68-72-67_274 -8

Rory McIlroy (-2) 68-66-74-67_275 -7

Sergio Garcia (E) 68-70-66-69_273 -7

Cameron Smith (-5) 68-68-73-69_278 -7

Louis Oosthuizen (-3) 68-67-71-70_276 -7

Harris English (-4) 66-69-75-68_278 -6

Sam Burns (-4) 71-70-69-68_278 -6

Sungjae Im (-3) 71-70-70-68_279 -4

Jordan Spieth (-4) 69-67-70-74_280 -4

Erik van Rooyen (E) 69-73-68-67_277 -3

Corey Conners (-1) 67-72-70-69_278 -3

Scottie Scheffler (-1) 67-72-68-71_278 -3

Patrick Reed (E) 72-69-66-71_278 -2

Hideki Matsuyama (-1) 77-65-69-70_281 E

Stewart Cink (-1) 72-68-71-70_281 E

Collin Morikawa (-3) 70-73-68-72_283 E

Joaquin Niemann (-1) 72-71-70-72_285 +4

PGA TOUR FedExCup Final Standings / Bonus Money NOTE: The top 30 finishers from the final FedExCup Points List earn fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR for the following year

Rank Name Points Bonus$

1. Patrick Cantlay 0 $15,000,000

2. Jon Rahm 0 $5,000,000

3. Kevin Na 0 $4,000,000

4. Justin Thomas 0 $3,000,000

5. Xander Schauffele 0 $2,200,000

6. Viktor Hovland 0 $2,200,000

7. Bryson DeChambeau 0 $1,300,000

8. Dustin Johnson 0 $1,100,000

9. Abraham Ancer 0 $890,000

10. Billy Horschel 0 $890,000

11. Daniel Berger 0 $705,000

12. Jason Kokrak 0 $705,000

13. Tony Finau 0 $705,000

14. Cameron Smith 0 $583,750

15. Rory McIlroy 0 $583,750

16. Louis Oosthuizen 0 $583,750

17. Sergio Garcia 0 $583,750

18. Sam Burns 0 $527,500

19. Harris English 0 $527,500

20. Sungjae Im 0 $497,500

21. Jordan Spieth 0 $497,500

22. Scottie Scheffler 0 $466,666

23. Erik van Rooyen 0 $466,666

24. Corey Conners 0 $466,666

25. Patrick Reed 0 $445,000

26. Collin Morikawa 0 $425,000

27. Hideki Matsuyama 0 $425,000

28. Stewart Cink 0 $425,000

29. Joaquin Niemann 0 $405,000

30. Brooks Koepka 0 $395,000

