PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
|Purse: $46 Million
|Handicap in Parentheses
|Final Round
Patrick Cantlay (-10) 67-66-67-69_269 -21
Jon Rahm (-6) 65-65-68-68_266 -20
Kevin Na (-2) 66-67-66-67_266 -16
Justin Thomas (-4) 67-67-65-70_269 -15
Xander Schauffele (-2) 68-69-67-64_268 -14
Viktor Hovland (-3) 66-68-70-65_269 -14
Bryson DeChambeau (-7) 69-67-72-66_274 -13
Dustin Johnson (-3) 68-69-68-67_272 -11
Abraham Ancer (-4) 69-70-65-70_274 -10
Billy Horschel (E) 65-68-67-70_270 -10
Daniel Berger (E) 72-69-67-64_272 -8
Tony Finau (-8) 72-67-73-68_280 -8
Jason Kokrak (-2) 67-68-72-67_274 -8
Rory McIlroy (-2) 68-66-74-67_275 -7
Sergio Garcia (E) 68-70-66-69_273 -7
Cameron Smith (-5) 68-68-73-69_278 -7
Louis Oosthuizen (-3) 68-67-71-70_276 -7
Harris English (-4) 66-69-75-68_278 -6
Sam Burns (-4) 71-70-69-68_278 -6
Sungjae Im (-3) 71-70-70-68_279 -4
Jordan Spieth (-4) 69-67-70-74_280 -4
Erik van Rooyen (E) 69-73-68-67_277 -3
Corey Conners (-1) 67-72-70-69_278 -3
Scottie Scheffler (-1) 67-72-68-71_278 -3
Patrick Reed (E) 72-69-66-71_278 -2
Hideki Matsuyama (-1) 77-65-69-70_281 E
Stewart Cink (-1) 72-68-71-70_281 E
Collin Morikawa (-3) 70-73-68-72_283 E
Joaquin Niemann (-1) 72-71-70-72_285 +4
|PGA TOUR FedExCup Final Standings / Bonus Money
|NOTE: The top 30 finishers from the final FedExCup Points List earn fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR for the following year
Rank Name Points Bonus$
1. Patrick Cantlay 0 $15,000,000
2. Jon Rahm 0 $5,000,000
3. Kevin Na 0 $4,000,000
4. Justin Thomas 0 $3,000,000
5. Xander Schauffele 0 $2,200,000
6. Viktor Hovland 0 $2,200,000
7. Bryson DeChambeau 0 $1,300,000
8. Dustin Johnson 0 $1,100,000
9. Abraham Ancer 0 $890,000
10. Billy Horschel 0 $890,000
11. Daniel Berger 0 $705,000
12. Jason Kokrak 0 $705,000
13. Tony Finau 0 $705,000
14. Cameron Smith 0 $583,750
15. Rory McIlroy 0 $583,750
16. Louis Oosthuizen 0 $583,750
17. Sergio Garcia 0 $583,750
18. Sam Burns 0 $527,500
19. Harris English 0 $527,500
20. Sungjae Im 0 $497,500
21. Jordan Spieth 0 $497,500
22. Scottie Scheffler 0 $466,666
23. Erik van Rooyen 0 $466,666
24. Corey Conners 0 $466,666
25. Patrick Reed 0 $445,000
26. Collin Morikawa 0 $425,000
27. Hideki Matsuyama 0 $425,000
28. Stewart Cink 0 $425,000
29. Joaquin Niemann 0 $405,000
30. Brooks Koepka 0 $395,000
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.