Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Newcastle still without EPL…

Newcastle still without EPL win after 1-1 draw at Watford

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WATFORD, England (AP) — Newcastle was still waiting for its first Premier League win of the season after Ismaila Sarr’s equalizer grabbed a 1-1 draw for Watford on Saturday.

The Magpies, who went into the game with just two points, saw Sean Longstaff’s curling 20-meter strike give them a 23rd-minute lead at Vicarage Road.

However, Watford leveled the contest when Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post in the 72nd.

The Hornets thought they had a winner three minutes from time when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

“Pretty painful, huge frustration,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. “We’ve played well again.”

Newcastle had 19 shots, five of which were on target.

Australian referee Jarred Gillett awarded seven yellow cards — four for Watford, three for Newcastle — on his first game in charge in the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up