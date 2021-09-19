NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 59 points.

2. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 45.

3. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 42.

4. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 43.

5. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 32.

6. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 46.

7. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500, 32.

8. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 500, 29.

9. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 47.

10. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 500, 27.

11. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 26.

12. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 500, 27.

13. (20) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 500, 24.

14. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500, 23.

15. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 22.

16. (28) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 500, 21.

17. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500, 20.

18. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500, 19.

19. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 18.

20. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 499, 17.

21. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 499, 21.

22. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 498, 15.

23. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 498, 14.

24. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 498, 13.

25. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 497, 26.

26. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 497, 11.

27. (35) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 495, 0.

28. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 494, 9.

29. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 493, 14.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 487, 0.

31. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 482, 6.

32. (38) David Starr, Toyota, 482, 0.

33. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, 474, 4.

34. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 375, 3.

35. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 313, 2.

36. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 216, 0.

37. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, accident, 215, 0.

38. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, garage, 177, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 87.412 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 2 minutes, 56 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.227 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 71 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-5; C.Elliott 6-43; B.Keselowski 44; C.Elliott 45-83; K.Larson 84-90; D.Hamlin 91-121; K.Larson 122; D.Hamlin 123-129; B.Keselowski 130; K.Larson 131-137; B.Keselowski 138-144; D.Hamlin 145-171; R.Blaney 172; K.Larson 173-253; B.Keselowski 254; K.Harvick 255-264; R.Blaney 265-307; K.Harvick 308-336; K.Larson 337-365; R.Blaney 366; K.Larson 367-412; C.Elliott 413-464; K.Harvick 465-496; K.Larson 497-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 7 times for 175 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 129 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 71 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 65 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 45 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 10 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 6; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 3059; 2. M.Truex, 3029; 3. R.Blaney, 3024; 4. D.Hamlin, 3024; 5. Ky.Busch, 3022; 6. C.Elliott, 3021; 7. A.Bowman, 3015; 8. W.Byron, 3014; 9. J.Logano, 3013; 10. B.Keselowski, 3008; 11. C.Bell, 3005; 12. K.Harvick, 3002; 13. A.Almirola, 2075; 14. T.Reddick, 2075; 15. Ku.Busch, 2071; 16. M.McDowell, 2028.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.