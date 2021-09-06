9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Gurriel, Houston, .314; Brantley, Houston, .313; Mullins, Baltimore, .307; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Bogaerts, Boston, .298; France, Seattle, .292; T.Hernández, Toronto, .292; Bichette, Toronto, .291; Judge, New York, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Bichette, Toronto, 103; Semien, Toronto, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 94; Altuve, Houston, 90; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 90; Correa, Houston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Olson, Oakland, 88; Devers, Boston, 84; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 84.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; S.Perez, Kansas City, 103; Devers, Boston, 100; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 98; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 96; T.Hernández, Toronto, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Seager, Seattle, 93; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Olson, Oakland, 89.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 162; Mullins, Baltimore, 158; Bichette, Toronto, 156; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 154; Merrifield, Kansas City, 154; Schoop, Detroit, 152; Semien, Toronto, 146; S.Perez, Kansas City, 145; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 143; Martinez, Boston, 143.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 39; Martinez, Boston, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; 5 tied at 29.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 40; Semien, Toronto, 37; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Straw, Cleveland, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 21; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 19; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-7; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7; Montas, Oakland, 11-9.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.60; G.Cole, New York, 2.73; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Mize, Detroit, 3.51; Berríos, Toronto, 3.55; Flexen, Seattle, 3.56; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.68; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.73.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 215; Ray, Toronto, 212; Cease, Chicago, 197; Giolito, Chicago, 180; Montas, Oakland, 174; Berríos, Toronto, 169; Rodón, Chicago, 168; Manaea, Oakland, 165; Eovaldi, Boston, 163; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 156.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up