Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 1:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Fresno (Colorado) 72 39 .649
x-San Jose (San Francisco) 74 42 .638 ½
Modesto (Seattle) 61 50 .550 11
Stockton (Oakland) 41 72 .363 32
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 65 51 .560
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 58 .487
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 52 64 .448 13
Visalia (Arizona) 36 80 .310 29
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 4

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 3

San Jose 10, Fresno 0

Modesto 16, Stockton 14

Wednesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 4

Lake Elsinore 17, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 12, Fresno 8

Modesto 6, Stockton 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Why Biden's internal federal workforce and external equity initiatives go hand in hand

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up