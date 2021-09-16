Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|72
|39
|.649
|—
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|74
|42
|.638
|½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|61
|50
|.550
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|41
|72
|.363
|32
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|65
|51
|.560
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|55
|58
|.487
|8½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|52
|64
|.448
|13
|Visalia (Arizona)
|36
|80
|.310
|29
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 4
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 3
San Jose 10, Fresno 0
Modesto 16, Stockton 14
|Wednesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 4
Lake Elsinore 17, Inland Empire 3
San Jose 12, Fresno 8
Modesto 6, Stockton 5, 10 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
