Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Fresno (Colorado) 72 39 .649 — x-San Jose (San Francisco) 74 42 .638 ½ Modesto (Seattle) 61 50 .550 11 Stockton (Oakland) 41 72 .363 32 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 65 51 .560 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 58 .487 8½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 52 64 .448 13 Visalia (Arizona) 36 80 .310 29 x-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 4

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 3

San Jose 10, Fresno 0

Modesto 16, Stockton 14

Wednesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 4

Lake Elsinore 17, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 12, Fresno 8

Modesto 6, Stockton 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

