Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Jupiter (Miami) 61 54 .530 — St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 58 55 .513 2 Daytona (Cincinnati) 59 59 .500 3½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 36 79 .313 25 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 72 41 .637 — x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 71 46 .607 3 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 58 53 .523 13 Dunedin (Toronto) 56 62 .475 18½ Lakeland (Detroit) 53 63 .457 20½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 51 63 .447 21½ x-clinched playoff

Thursday’s Games

Tampa at Fort Myers, susp.

Jupiter 12, St. Lucie 8

Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd.

Lakeland 4, Bradenton 3, 10 innings

Clearwater 2, Dunedin 1

Friday’s Game

Tampa at Fort Myers, 1st game, susp.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 2nd game, ppd.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Bradenton 1

Dunedin 7, Clearwater 6

Daytona 7, Palm Beach 1, 1st game

Palm Beach 11, Daytona 3, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Tampa at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 10 a.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

