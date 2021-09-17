Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Jupiter (Miami) 61 54 .530
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 58 55 .513 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 59 59 .500
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 36 79 .313 25
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 72 41 .637
x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 71 46 .607 3
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 58 53 .523 13
Dunedin (Toronto) 56 62 .475 18½
Lakeland (Detroit) 53 63 .457 20½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 51 63 .447 21½
x-clinched playoff

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa at Fort Myers, susp.

Jupiter 12, St. Lucie 8

Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd.

Lakeland 4, Bradenton 3, 10 innings

Clearwater 2, Dunedin 1

Friday’s Game

Tampa at Fort Myers, 1st game, susp.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 2nd game, ppd.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Bradenton 1

Dunedin 7, Clearwater 6

Daytona 7, Palm Beach 1, 1st game

Palm Beach 11, Daytona 3, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Tampa at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 10 a.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up