Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|61
|54
|.530
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|58
|55
|.513
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|59
|59
|.500
|3½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|36
|79
|.313
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|72
|41
|.637
|—
|x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|71
|46
|.607
|3
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|58
|53
|.523
|13
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|56
|62
|.475
|18½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|53
|63
|.457
|20½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|51
|63
|.447
|21½
|x-clinched playoff
___
|Thursday’s Games
Tampa at Fort Myers, susp.
Jupiter 12, St. Lucie 8
Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd.
Lakeland 4, Bradenton 3, 10 innings
Clearwater 2, Dunedin 1
|Friday’s Game
Tampa at Fort Myers, 1st game, susp.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 2nd game, ppd.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, ppd.
Lakeland 3, Bradenton 1
Dunedin 7, Clearwater 6
Daytona 7, Palm Beach 1, 1st game
Palm Beach 11, Daytona 3, 2nd game
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 10 a.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, noon
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
