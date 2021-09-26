IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Results

Sunday
At Streets of Long Beach
Long Beach, Calif.
Lap length: 1.968 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
3. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
4. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
6. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
7. (25) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (22) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
9. (16) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
11. (13) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
12. (9) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
13. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
14. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
15. (23) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
16. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
17. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
18. (20) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
19. (26) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
20. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
21. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
22. (28) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83, Running.
23. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running.
24. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 75, Did not finish.
25. (24) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 48, Did not finish.
26. (18) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 47, Did not finish.
27. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43, Did not finish.
28. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.935 mph.
Time of Race: 01:49:10.3764.
Margin of Victory: 0.5883 seconds.
Cautions: 4 for 13 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-18, Castroneves 19-33, Herta 34-54, Dixon 55, Harvey 56, Askew 57-59, Rahal 60-63, Herta 64.
Points: Palou 549, Newgarden 511, O’Ward 487, Dixon 481, Herta 455, Ericsson 435, Rahal 389, Pagenaud 383, Power 357, Rossi 332.
