IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Results

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 8:27 PM

Sunday

At Streets of Long Beach

Long Beach, Calif.

Lap length: 1.968 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

3. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

4. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

6. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

7. (25) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (22) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

9. (16) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

11. (13) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (9) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

15. (23) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

16. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

17. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

18. (20) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

19. (26) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

20. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

21. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

22. (28) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83, Running.

23. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running.

24. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 75, Did not finish.

25. (24) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 48, Did not finish.

26. (18) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 47, Did not finish.

27. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43, Did not finish.

28. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.935 mph.

Time of Race: 01:49:10.3764.

Margin of Victory: 0.5883 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-18, Castroneves 19-33, Herta 34-54, Dixon 55, Harvey 56, Askew 57-59, Rahal 60-63, Herta 64.

Points: Palou 549, Newgarden 511, O’Ward 487, Dixon 481, Herta 455, Ericsson 435, Rahal 389, Pagenaud 383, Power 357, Rossi 332.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

