High-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|66
|49
|.574
|—
|Spokane (Colorado)
|65
|49
|.570
|½
|Everett (Seattle)
|61
|54
|.530
|5
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|54
|62
|.466
|12½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|50
|59
|.459
|13
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|42
|65
|.393
|20
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Hillsboro 7, Vancouver 4
Spokane 5, Everett 4, 10 innings
Tri-city at Eugene, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro 3, Vancouver 2
Spokane 6, Everett 3
Eugene 6, Tri-city 0
|Thursday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-city at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-city at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
