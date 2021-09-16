Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
High-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 1:43 AM

All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 66 49 .574
Spokane (Colorado) 65 49 .570 ½
Everett (Seattle) 61 54 .530 5
Vancouver (Toronto) 54 62 .466 12½
Hillsboro (Arizona) 50 59 .459 13
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 42 65 .393 20

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hillsboro 7, Vancouver 4

Spokane 5, Everett 4, 10 innings

Tri-city at Eugene, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 3, Vancouver 2

Spokane 6, Everett 3

Eugene 6, Tri-city 0

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-city at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-city at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

