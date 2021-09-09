9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 11:42 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 46 .586
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 54 .509
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 50 59 .459 14
Wilmington (Washington) 48 61 .440 16
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 64 .413 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 76 35 .685
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 40 .640 5
Greenville (Boston) 60 51 .541 16
Rome (Atlanta) 53 57 .482 22½
Asheville (Houston) 48 59 .449 26
Hickory (Texas) 45 63 .417 29½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 69 .373 34½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 0, 1st game

Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 8, 2nd game

Rome 10, Asheville 7

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Greenville 6, Hickory 2

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3

Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 4, 2nd game

Rome 11, Asheville 9, 10 innings

Greenville 9, Hickory 6

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 5

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Friday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

