High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 46 .586 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 54 .509 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 50 59 .459 14 Wilmington (Washington) 48 61 .440 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 64 .413 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 76 35 .685 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 40 .640 5 Greenville (Boston) 60 51 .541 16 Rome (Atlanta) 53 57 .482 22½ Asheville (Houston) 48 59 .449 26 Hickory (Texas) 45 63 .417 29½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 69 .373 34½

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 0, 1st game

Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 8, 2nd game

Rome 10, Asheville 7

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Greenville 6, Hickory 2

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3

Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 4, 2nd game

Rome 11, Asheville 9, 10 innings

Greenville 9, Hickory 6

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 5

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Friday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

