High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|46
|.586
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|56
|54
|.509
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|50
|59
|.459
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|48
|61
|.440
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|64
|.413
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|76
|35
|.685
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|71
|40
|.640
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|60
|51
|.541
|16
|Rome (Atlanta)
|53
|57
|.482
|22½
|Asheville (Houston)
|48
|59
|.449
|26
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|63
|.417
|29½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|41
|69
|.373
|34½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 0, 1st game
Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 8, 2nd game
Rome 10, Asheville 7
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Greenville 6, Hickory 2
Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3
Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4
|Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green 3, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game
Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 4, 2nd game
Rome 11, Asheville 9, 10 innings
Greenville 9, Hickory 6
Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5
Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 5
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4
|Friday’s Games
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
