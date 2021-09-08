9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 11:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 45 .591
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 53 .514
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 59 .454 15
Wilmington (Washington) 47 61 .435 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 44 64 .407 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 34 .688
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 39 .645
Greenville (Boston) 59 51 .536 16½
Rome (Atlanta) 52 57 .477 23
Asheville (Houston) 48 58 .453 25½
Hickory (Texas) 45 62 .421 29
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 40 68 .370 34½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 12, Rome 10

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2

Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 0, 1st game

Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 8, 2nd game

Rome 10, Asheville 7

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Greenville 6, Hickory 2

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3

Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD bringing back advisory groups, excited about innovation steering group potential

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up