High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 45 .591 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 53 .514 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 59 .454 15 Wilmington (Washington) 47 61 .435 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 44 64 .407 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 34 .688 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 39 .645 4½ Greenville (Boston) 59 51 .536 16½ Rome (Atlanta) 52 57 .477 23 Asheville (Houston) 48 58 .453 25½ Hickory (Texas) 45 62 .421 29 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 40 68 .370 34½

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 12, Rome 10

Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2

Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 0, 1st game

Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 8, 2nd game

Rome 10, Asheville 7

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Greenville 6, Hickory 2

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3

Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.

