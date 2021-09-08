High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|56
|53
|.514
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|49
|59
|.454
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|47
|61
|.435
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|44
|64
|.407
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|75
|34
|.688
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|71
|39
|.645
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|59
|51
|.536
|16½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|52
|57
|.477
|23
|Asheville (Houston)
|48
|58
|.453
|25½
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|62
|.421
|29
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|40
|68
|.370
|34½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Asheville 12, Rome 10
Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8
Greenville 7, Hickory 4
Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2
Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6
|Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 0, 1st game
Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 8, 2nd game
Rome 10, Asheville 7
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Greenville 6, Hickory 2
Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3
Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4
|Thursday’s Games
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m.
