Grandsir scores in 80th, Galaxy tie Rapids 1-1

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 6:12 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and the LA Galaxy tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday.

Los Angeles (11-8-4) had its winless run extended to four games. The Galaxy didn’t go consecutive matches without a win in its first 12 games this season. Colorado (12-4-6) is unbeaten in seven straight games against Los Angeles, dating to the start of the 2018 season.

Grandsir ran past the defense for Daniel Steres’ long pass, and settled it before sending a shot off goalkeeper William Yarbrough’s into the back of the net.

Michael Barrios scored in the 64th minute by heading in Andre Shinyashiki’s cross. Barrios, a 5-foot-4 forward, outjumped two Galaxy defenders to head it home.

The Rapids have allowed just 10 goals in their last 13 matches, allowing more than one goal only once during the span.

